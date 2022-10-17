Nostalgia threatens, in my youth those politicians were really more capable. And by competent I mean: those men from politics and that single woman did not dare to aim only for the short term or for a quick seat gain for their party. Long-term visions predominated, if necessary the own supporters were defied, party discipline was broken and cursing was heard in the group room.

Would it? Were politicians in the 1970s better, more inclined to keep the greater common good in mind, even if it cost voters and popularity? I never wanted to get into politics.

I can’t believe that the gay politician has undergone such a fundamental change in half a century. What has definitely changed: the enormous amount of polls, focus and sounding board groups: the still growing expansion of the media, which we now even refer to in part as ‘social’, so that’s fine. No. Every politician’s problem is magnified a thousand times over, the beginning of a disagreement is blown up into a ‘fittie’, and the people’s representatives become afraid of their people. It was once called ‘Voting without burden or consultation’: how about work and media pressure, see also the retreat of GroenLinks MP Ellemeet. You see the cramp around the mouth of politicians, the cramp in their stomach will be the same.

Because those who don’t score continuously are taken to the back seat, and are actually already on their way to the exit. Bye, bye Binnenhof.

Politicians should think ahead, that’s their job. I read in de Volkskrant from last Saturday an article by author Jurriën Hamer. He states that ‘our country is in bad shape’, and what is sympathetic is that Hamer not only blames politicians for this, but also points to citizens, to our voting behaviour. We make big parties that mainly want to placate their supporters, even if this is at the expense of the collective well-being. “The voter has allowed it,” concludes Hamer.

At first there was my complete agreement, then doubts.

I assume that a politician knows more about political issues than I do; that such a person has immersed himself in an issue, and that such a person does not check all the time whether her idea corresponds to the party program.

Politics is a profession, it seems absurd to me to expect every voter to be just as aware of all the ins and outs as the politician to whom the vote goes. Never dreamed of ‘direct democracy’; I like to be represented in the full expectation that even complex problems that I cannot fully oversee will be considered and weighed up.

Indifferent, lazy, ‘dropped out’ as it’s called? No, but I already have a job.

Stephan Sanders writes a column here every Monday.