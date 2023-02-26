If it had been up to me, the Amsterdam streets wouldn’t have been swept clean by now, we wouldn’t have just been soaking in our own nasty suds for two days. Not because I wanted to deprive the striking garbage collectors of their more than deserved pay rise for as long as possible, of course. But for a misanthrope light like me, the spectacle that arose when the first trash can was not emptied for a day was particularly fascinating. It was as if every adult Amsterdammer was a crying baby with a full diaper.

In Utrecht, a week-long rubbish dump was not enough for a new collective labor agreement, nor was it in Rotterdam, but in Amsterdam, a city that cannot be called clean even if the municipality does its stinking best, the strikers who just lined up for a strike benefits were already informed that they could return to work.

It was 10-0 within five minutes, game played.

I had prepared myself well, as requested. Just before the strike I had taken away all the rubbish, so I could easily last a week. The city media had done the same, they had a live blog for every day. Day 1: it already stinks, said someone on the street. It always stinks in Amsterdam, I thought. On day 3, the day of the agreement, Amsterdam was ‘Naples on the Amstel’, a comparison where, if they had seen images from our capital, Naples in particular would have wanted to shake their hands.

The path of least resistance was littered with empty cans

But it was indeed a rare mess. The whole city had failed his exam mercilessly. It was an interesting sociological experiment, but the results were even sadder than those Starbucks cups that necessarily had to go on all those trash cans. Is it that we can’t handle the mess we produce, or that we’re simply selfish creatures that can’t stand the slightest discomfort for even a second? Probably a little of the first, a lot of the second.

In any case – I repeat: misanthrope light – I walked through the city shaking my head. Outside the subway station near my house, the two trash cans were overflowing, with empty trash cans less than fifty yards away. The unimaginable laziness. The path of least resistance was littered with empty cans.

Rarely has the human deficit been shown so effectively as by those who work in a profession that most people turn their noses at, who perform work that they take for granted. Rarely have we seen how much junk we actually have as when no one cleans it up behind your ass.

The mirror that was held up to us could be returned to the bulky waste sooner than expected. We were saved, for now at least, saved from ourselves.

Frank Huiskamp replaces Marcel van Roosmalen in the coming Mondays.