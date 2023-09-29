Column | We need more people to admit their ignorance

Acknowledging ignorance leads to better thinking.

For years then I had an exceptionally intelligent and outspoken boss. This combination often left others speechless.

One day, he told about a management team meeting where the purchase of a large and expensive information system had been discussed. He had listened to the conversation for a while and then said that I don’t understand anything about this, maybe the rest of you can too.

The confession had been followed by a moment of silence. A little pout, twitching and troubled smiles.

Gradually, one and the other admitted that they too were not aware of the technical details of the system and therefore could not assess its functionality. How could they have known, they were experts in completely different fields.

I think then, what would change if we dared to say more often: I don’t know. Would we ask more precisely, would we listen better, would we think more thoroughly?

I think that happened at my former workplace, and that’s probably why we got a better information system.

However, in the public debate, one hears many more speeches in which one tries to convince that it is I who knows better. This happened even during the coronavirus pandemic, although then the whole of humanity was facing something new, and no one could say for sure what would happen.

“ Science tells us what we don’t know.

There’s a lot more we don’t know.

We don’t know exactly how our brain works and we don’t know for sure why one person gets depressed and another doesn’t. Only in recent years have we begun to understand the reasons and essence of sleep. We don’t know what weakens some elderly people’s memory.

Medicine knows thousands of diseases, but only knows how to cure a small part of them. Dark energy is still a mystery to science. A large part of the Earth’s organisms has yet to be discovered. So we don’t know who all we share this world with.

To science uncharted territory does not mean that science should not be trusted. Vice versa. Our map of the world is full of white spots, but it’s still not worth throwing away.

We also need science to tell us what we don’t know. What issues need to be studied more, where to ask more detailed questions.

For workplaces, I would like better information systems and more people who dare to say they don’t know.

