At the bus stop a boy about fourteen years old sat next to me. I moved up, his friends arrived too. I came from the cinema, where I Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos. In the film, Emma Stone plays Bella Baxter, a Frankenstein-like figure who, according to the description, exhibits feminist behavior because she wants sex on her terms. But the feminist content is disappointing. Especially at the beginning of the film, Baxter has the mental powers of a young child in the body of an adult woman, so it is unclear whether she can consent to sex, and you don't know whether you are watching abuse. The sex is also depicted in a clichéd way, Baxter is a kind of living blow-up doll.

The guy next to me was talking to his friends about girls they knew. It was about who was suitable for oral sex and who was too ugly. They spat on the ground between words. I put in my earplugs. One of the boys threw a bottle of Coke at a pigeon that was eating a donut. So I took my earplugs out of my ears again and started a lecture on how to speak about women and deal with vulnerable beings. More boys came to help. They acted tough. I thought I saw a flicker of understanding in their eyes, but perhaps that was only the reflection of my own hope.

On the bus back I thought about the limits of violence. The boys at the bus stop grew up in a society where women are still constantly objectified, in images and stories. The breast enlargement of Sleeping Beauty in the Efteling rightly received attention last week, but the fairy tale about Sleeping Beauty also gives children a dubious message. If it is accepted to talk about women as objects, it is a small step to treat them as such. Every eight to ten days a woman in the Netherlands is murdered by her partner or ex, men who cannot tolerate her making her own choices (listen to the podcast She's mine by Saskia Belleman). That's extreme, but I don't know a single woman who has never experienced gender-based violence. The parents of the boys at the bus stop are from my generation. It is incomprehensible that young people still talk about women this way.

It is also incomprehensible that people still talk about sex this way. Last week I read in the newspaper about the orgasm gap (which doesn't bother Bella Baxter, I have to give Lanthimos that credit). Apparently, women have far fewer orgasms than men during heterosex – 65 compared to 95 percent. Research shows that women also expect fewer orgasms when having sex with a man than when having sex with a woman. While the whole point of sex is curiosity about the other person, whether that is someone of your gender or someone else. You have to work with each person to figure out what she/them/he likes, and what you want – perhaps a new partner will spark a new desire. You can ask, invite, demonstrate. Sex can be funny and vulnerable and comforting and sometimes just full of longing. It can also be disappointing or not click with someone. But at the end of the day, it's a conversation. And the person who only talks about himself is, as always, the least interesting conversation partner.

The straight community would therefore do well to learn from the queer community. But we also need other stories about bodies and boundaries and touch and possibility. Like artist Melanie Bonajo's work (intentionally uncapitalized) with Skinship. They view sex as a way to heal, for individuals and as a community, and model what that can look like. We see too few images like this. And that's a shame for everyone, including the boys at the bus stop.

Eva Meijer is a writer and philosopher. She writes a column every other week.