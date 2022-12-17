What is a house anyway? I thought about that, cycling to the Laan van Magisch Realisme in the Nesselande district of Rotterdam. A village with container homes is to be built in that Vinex district. The wind was harsh, but it is precisely then that you can think well about houses. Winter is the heyday of the house.

A house is a shell, a shelter, a warm shell. Slippers, Christmas tree, Nintendo Switch. Junk attic, mysteries, kitchen joy. Roof over our dreams, archive of memories.

Above all, a house is something that is always there, something made of stone that lasts, which is why we call it: real estate.

But we live in uprooted, nomadic times: little to hold on to, far too little real estate, far too much flexibility. In the coming years, dozens of flexible villages will appear in the Netherlands: a total of almost 40,000 container homes. They are not real containers, but stackable, temporary factory houses. A ‘flexible shell’, according to the ministry, a quickfix for the housing shortage.

The need is indeed great. So many dreams without shelter, so many lives that don’t unfold, so many Marys and Josephs who would be happy with a stable.

But I only understood how deep the crisis is after watching a video from the Ministry of the Interior. Minister Hugo de Jonge hands over the key to a flexible home to a 27-year-old woman. She lived in her father’s attic for years. Now, after eight years of hope, she got the key to a luxury container. Her house will be moved in five years, now she was happy: “It’s a very nice flexible home, new construction, so I’m super happy with that!” She said. “This is just a really nice December gift for me!”

Her joy seemed sincere, but precisely because of this revealed a deep social crisis. Just as the homeless person is happy with a cardboard box, the average citizen is happy with a temporary container after eight years of waiting. In psychology this is called: cognitive dissonance. In common parlance: hunger makes raw beans sweet. We have lived under the organized scarcity of the market for so long that we would applaud a dead sparrow.

This is how I applaud Hugo de Jonge. What a relief that man is compared to his predecessors. The housing shortage was partly organized by Mark Rutte’s first cabinet. Under his leadership, the concept of a house changed: from a house into a money machine, from a home into a box. Now, thank God, the tide is turning, the landlord levy has already been abolished, the government is claiming control over the market again, but the psychological damage is in our brain: we have forgotten what a house is.

“These are really chic homes,” said Hugo de Jonge about the luxury containers. And: “It is fantastically beautiful quality, it is permanent quality, only in a temporary location.” That’s what the housing corporation called it: “Permanent homes at a temporary location”.

Permanent Temporary: The Orwellian Definition of a Mobile Home. A generation has grown up that no longer knows what is good. Good houses. Good education. Or good care. The ‘something is better than nothing’ reigns.

No matter how chic those prefabricated houses are – even if they were made of marble and gold, their temporary, mobile aspect is at odds with the essence of a home. And you cannot fix a crisis that started with a container mentality with containers. We will indeed still have to eat a lot of raw beans, but no one is forcing us to pretend it’s haute cuisine. Don’t give up on life so easily.

Scrap an airport, scrap a blast furnace, tax the cupboards of houses where only a few people live, combat loneliness, ban vacancy, encourage love and cohabitation if necessary, but aim higher than living in boxes.

That’s exactly what they understood in that Vinex neighborhood of Nesselande, to which I had cycled. The Laan van Magic Realisme is located opposite the moraine of the A20. People of all colors live there, a farmer’s handkerchief and a farmer’s flag waved and there was also a cute mini library containing a book by Geert Mak. Whoever I spoke to was against the container village imposed from above. They didn’t want cages for temporary loners, if only for the loners themselves. They made higher demands on their community, on life. They thought magically but realistically: a house is a thing with roots and a container is not.

