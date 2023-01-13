In this column I would like to imitate the sound of the drill that ruined two months of my life. Unfortunately, I have to suffice with meaningless words such as ‘penetrating’, ‘shrill’ and ‘shrill’. The apartment above ours had been sold to expats who had lived elsewhere in Amsterdam for some time. They had duly informed us in an e-mail about the intended renovation, mainly intended for the construction of an extra bedroom, which would take more than three months.

Three months! That didn’t lie. We sighed deeply, but decided to bravely brace ourselves. After all, we had already experienced a lot in terms of renovation and repair in our building. During a previous renovation in the apartment above us, I had even purchased the type of earmuffs that I used to see workers in action. Their dampening effect is decent, but the disadvantage is that you have to put them annoyingly tight on your ears. Moreover, behind my laptop I no longer looked like a pensive publicist, but like a road worker who had lost his street. Casual visitors looked at me with pity: had writing a column become a kind of forced labour?

During the new renovation I had to fish those earmuffs out of the mothballs again, but that did not help my wife and our visitors, whether accidental or not. The noise of the drilling was much worse than we were used to, it was a cutting thump and drill that could be heard even outside, on the other side of the street. It was still possible to talk inside, but it was no longer possible to understand each other. The cat crawled under the bed in bewilderment and did not come out for the rest of the day.

Sometimes, at irregular intervals, De Boor was silent, like an executioner deliberately prolonging the torture to cause more pain. Then you breathed a sigh of relief, even though you knew the torment could start again at any moment.

Am I exaggerating? Of course, but so did De Boor. I wondered how other people endured this noise terror, after all, in the Netherlands, and certainly in Amsterdam, renovations are done as if life depended on it. Carpentry, hammering, drilling – there’s nothing more people like to do. Contractors can no longer cope with the work, and those who want to have their house renovated must wait until the collapse is imminent.

Is it actually allowed, all that renovation, or should the neighbors be taken into account? I just checked. Everything is allowed, at least almost everything, as long as you do it during the day. You can also go on with it for days, weeks and months. There is no mention of a prescribed limitation of the number of decibels. We lament about Schiphol, but at home we drive ourselves crazy.

What to do? We had an English chat with the new upstairs neighbour. A nice, polite man. There was still some things to do”demolishedbecome,” he explained. Maybe my apartment can still be added, I almost said, then we would immediately be rid of all misery.

A few weeks later I found him again at the front door of our building. „Demolishing, the last part”, he happily announced. It sounded like a feature film or TV series I didn’t need to see again.