Did you read the AIV’s advice to our government on dealing with Turkey in this newspaper on Tuesday? Otherwise, read it. It goes pretty far. Not so much that the Advisory Council on International Affairs advocates pragmatism; of course in international traffic it is a matter of give and take, the merchant and the pastor, isn’t it? Everyone has their interests and their sensitivities and so on. But like the AIV’s realpolitik and ‘principal transactionalism’ advocatedI read mostly giving in and getting little in return.

Is Turkey not given too much leeway, Froukje Santing also asked in this newspaper a few days earlier. Yes, she said, pointing to Erdogan’s blockade of Sweden’s accession to NATO as long as it won’t extradite a number of Kurds wanted for Turkey. Blackmail, you can also call it. Yes, too much leeway, she said on behalf of the Turkish citizens who do not want to vote for Erdogan but are deprived of every alternative.

The strongman Erdogan has gradually dismantled the democracy that Turkey has had for a little while. Today he is busy cleaning up the last bits of it so that he can shape the elections to his will next year. How does that work? Last Friday, popular Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the opposition social-democratic party CHP heard the prosecutor demand four years in prison and a ban from engaging in politics for insulting the Turkish electoral council. He had called them a bunch of idiots in November 2019 because the council had canceled his election victory against an Erdogan candidate. In the second round he won with a much larger majority. If the prosecutor has his way, Imamoglu will not be able to participate next year.

The same day, the current CHP leader, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, was the first to face trial under the new controversial disinformation law. He was sentenced to three years in prison for allegedly slandering a minister, which would also mean exclusion from the elections. I give you as an encore the philanthropist sentenced to life Osman Kavalawhose “immediate release” has been going on for nearly three years unsuccessfully demanded by the highest human rights court in Europe.

But we must let Erdogan have his way: according to the AIV, the West cannot afford to alienate Turkey from itself. Turkey is an ‘unstoppable power’ in the words of President Erdogan, who is therefore right in the view of the AIV. Strategic position, hey, because of its location at the crossroads of Europe, Africa and Asia, and now with the Russian war in Ukraine all the more strategic. In fact, this means that on the one hand Erdogan does very good business with Russia and on the other hand supplies drones to Ukraine (better than the Iranian one for Russia). On Saturday he stood up for Russia, which he says is under constant attack from the West. And certainly, Turkey offers shelter to about four million Syrian refugees that we do not want here in Europe. But if Europe doesn’t pay enough (under the 2016 transaction I’ll say) Ankara occasionally busts a few thousand refugees to the border to keep the pressure on.

What the AIV advocates with regard to Turkey is already happening with Morocco, which is currently taking back unwanted migrants provided the Netherlands remains silent about human rights. The autocrats don’t care about human rights, and neither do we.

Caroline Roelants is a Middle East expert and separates the facts from the hype here every week.