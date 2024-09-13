Column | We are the ones we’ve been waiting for

Column|This autumn, two women remind us in different ways that the responsibility for the future of democracy rests on what we do ourselves.

“I guessthat this Hanna Kuuselan Accusation (Vastapino) is the literary case of autumn, or at least one of them.”

I wrote about this on Facebook in August. Basically Accusation is a case report of Kuusela’s sadness when he tries to fight against the fact that the decision-making of the University of Tampere is slipping out of the hands of the university students to various interest groups.

At the same time, the book expresses (funnily) fiercely but analytically the more general pain we feel about the erosion of democracy and civilized ideals. It also reminds us that quiet submission is a cheap way to rationalize our inaction.

At the beginning of the book, I even thought that huh huh, this is pretty much the best domestic prose ever. The structure and genre stayed together well until the end.

I liked the book, partly because of its over-the-top fervor, partly because of the clarity of the indictment and the effortless civility of the main character.

I got it an extraordinary amount of feedback on that Facebook update of mine. Acquaintances working in universities were familiar with the problem raised by Kuusela.

The university is set to be autonomous in the constitution. Still, in their opinion, university students are not allowed to choose their leaders, like citizens choose MPs or municipal council members.

In the accusation however, the basic theme was broader. It is a concern about the erosion of democracy and civilisation. Based on the comments, that concern seemed to hit a nerve with many of my Facebook friends as well, regardless of their world of values.

Retired A lawyer acquaintance of mine called me and reminded me that properties from many universities had already been confiscated before.

It also turned out that Accusation there were many ways of reading. The professor who studies consumers said that he reads the book as an explanation of what is ailing Finland.

An acquaintance who works in the media industry wrote: “That pain: I recognize it. And I feel the need to act somehow for the ideals of democracy and civilization, I will not submit.”

“ The message of joyful courage has been strong.

My journalist friend, on the other hand, emphasized how common a problem the loss of autonomy is: “Loss of autonomy affects humanity in many organizations, if not all. When it’s taken away, there’s not much left. Actually, just a door.”

For me, the most arousing thing was that Kuusela said out loud what he saw and how he felt – even with the threat of being labeled as a “crazy boiler breaker”. Both colleagues and those who at some point had lost the courage to resist got a ride.

of the United States the Democratic presidential candidate in the presidential election Horrible Harris and vice presidential candidate By Tim Walz the campaign is built largely on self-determination and personal freedom. It includes, among other things, the freedom to decide about one’s own body and the freedom to be safe from gun violence.

At the Democratic party convention, Harris told in his speech about his mother’s most important instruction: “Don’t be afraid, be brave.” The same message came in another form of Kamala Harris’s first campaign video finally. It ends Beyoncé’s to the lyrics of the song “I’ma keep running ’cause a Winner don’t quit on themselves.” (I’ll keep going because winners don’t quit.)

The slogan of Harris and Waltz’s entire campaign is Joyful Warriors i.e. happy warriors. That message of cheerful courage has been powerful. Kamala Harris became the surprise of opinion polls. Now many are betting that he will become the next president of the United States.

Kuusela sums up the hard core of that message well when he quotes in his book an old saying of the Hopi tribe: “We are the ones we have been waiting for.”

If you don’t fight, you’ve already lost.

The author is the editor of HS.