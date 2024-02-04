In a fascinating one series of conversations on Canvas (23/1), Gilles de Coster exposed the precarious existence of Flemish and Dutch war reporters. Not only the physical dangers but the permanent disruption that happens to you in that work makes you vulnerable. How can you sit back and have coffee with filled cakes or worry about a mortgage when war beckons? Because ogling brings out the danger, the tension, the euphoria of survival – when the fear has faded away. Where do you belong? In safety or in danger?

Unless you are a war reporter, no one born in Western Europe after the Second World War has any idea of ​​what war really entails. on the ground. Not in a physical sense, and certainly not in a psychological sense. We can hardly imagine the cold – or indeed the heat – and the hardship. And the permanent fear, despair and lack of overview that war brings completely pass us by. People may regularly complain that we live in chaos, politically and policy-wise; disruption by war, even at a distance from the front, is something else entirely.

And something we are not prepared for. If we have an image at all, it is fed by war films that, however gruesome they may be, are usually designed responsibly, or by literature, such as the breathtaking Life and fate by Vasili Grossman. But it remains second-hand, abstract, elusive and far away.

Even now that we are experiencing two wars close – albeit indirectly; Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Hamas's invasion of Israel, war has still not become tangible. Images in the media of destroyed houses, packed refugees and running men with weapons all look similar to each other and to what we have seen before in other reports. Only the weather and the landscape differ.

In movies, war is the habitat of cowards and heroes, of good and evil. War reporters, on the other hand, are real people who tell us a different story between the lines. They show that everyone's familiar life can hang by a thread. That war could be around the corner, without respect of persons. At the same time, they transcend themselves, and us, through the risks they take.

They carry death within them. The greatest of the current generation was probably the American reporter Marie Colvin. Killed in Homs, Syria, in 2012, by Assad's Republican Guard as she went to interview women and children in a shelter and ran outside with a notepad in her hand. She previously lost an eye when she was shot at in Sri Lanka. Her eye patch became her proud mark. The film about her life (A Private War) and her biography (In Extremis: The Life of War Correspondent Marie Colvin) leave open the question of whether she was a hero, a saint or an overconfident woman who faced death with a certain heedlessness, or a reporter with a deep post-traumatic stress syndrome. She probably was all that.

The issues that Europe is addressing today, from climate, farmers and workplace insecurity to migration and housing, cannot count on short-term unity. As important as these are, the elephant in the room is whether we are collectively capable of thinking about the threat of war.

Safety and danger are two sides of human existence. We have enjoyed safety for decades. Europeans no longer have any experience with fundamental danger and the resilience it requires.