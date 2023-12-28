Column | We are free like a worm in a pipe

Our behavior is controlled all the time. Often the manipulation is not noticed, but sometimes it becomes unnecessarily obvious.

The school from the psychology class, I remembered the Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov's dog experiment, where dogs were trained with treats or punishments. According to researchers, even an earthworm learns to turn in a plastic tube in the direction where food is available and not an electric shock.

In a totalitarian country like the Soviet Union, people were of course enthusiastic about these methods, but they were also interested in Western countries. For the analysis of individuals, behaviorism was considered too simple, but it has been widely used in the control of the masses. We humans imagine that we are free as individuals, at least to a certain extent, but when we gather together, we form a mass that is as easy to influence as Uncle Ivan's dogs.

The human mind engineers have endlessly developed ways to move people in the direction they want, and the pace is accelerating all the time. Now that people voluntarily hand over their data primarily to transnational techno companies, maneuvering has become child's play.

The new phase of data capitalism has made people aware of how our behavior is monitored and controlled, even though it is not a new phenomenon.

“ A joint wallet has often been offered as justification.

In a developed welfare state like Finland, people have been very purposefully tried to steer in the desired direction. There has been sports policy, culture policy and of course alcohol policy. Separately, we always remember to mention the North Karelia project, which taught the men of Eastern Finland to eat salad. Next, they would like to reduce people's fattening with sugar and fat taxes.

As means education, taxation and, ultimately, denial have been used in the steering. In the old days, no justification was needed for this kind of activity, but after the ideas of individual freedom reached these beaches as well, the common purse has often been offered as a justification. Society has the right to set limits for intoxicants, for example, when it once has to pay the costs caused by intoxicants. However, individuals do not have the opportunity to opt out of this unilateral contract.

Our behavior is controlled all the time. Often the manipulation is not noticed, but sometimes it becomes unnecessarily obvious. Do I have to send those ads about abs exercises and hormone products that bring “new energy”? That kind of annoys, because then the manipulation calls into question either our intelligence or our freedom – or both.

The author is the person responsible for the editorial and opinion editorial.