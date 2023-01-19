Column | We all need support

The elections are approaching, but there is still time to distribute a few carefully targeted subsidies to voters.

in Finland are used to the state taking care of those who need support. And yes, we are supported.

Additional child allowances will be credited to parents’ accounts on 23 December 2022. Less than a month has passed since then, and new subsidies are already being presented to families with children. Finance Minister Annika Saarikko (Centre) hinted last week that the mortgage interest deduction should be restored. “The right of families to their own home must be protected even in difficult times”, Saarikko justified the proposal on his blog over the weekend.

Support for families with housing debt would be a continuation of a long list of supports. In addition to the usual expenses, the government has presented countless new subsidies in recent years: corona subsidies, electricity bill subsidies, energy company subsidies, farmers’ subsidies, fertilizer subsidies, peat producers’ subsidies, media subsidies and so on.

The government time is running out, but with quick action, some subsidies could still be distributed before the elections. Here are a few suggestions.

“ There is no reason to forget the enthusiasts.

Finland forests are growing slower than expected according to new data. The price development of forest plots looks uncertain anyway. According to the Forest Management Association, there is a huge number of forest owners in Finland, more than 600,000. We cannot stand idly by when such a large number of people are suffering. I propose the support of forest owners.

Tens of thousands of Finns probably lost their funds last year when cryptocurrencies lost a large part of their value. Which politician would remember the unfortunate crypto investor?

One the group of people in need of new subsidies is electric car drivers. The state has already distributed support for the purchase of an electric car, but now those who already own an electric car should be supported. Tesla recently dropped the prices of its cars by dozens of percent. At the same time, the value of all already sold electric cars fell. Support for electric car owners would make everyday life easier for many people.

Don’t forget the enthusiasts. I would really like to go fishing, but the sea is wide open. I don’t think there will be any load-bearing ice all winter. In my opinion, targeted support for Baltic ice fishermen would be justified.

What about those people who are left out of all the different forms of support? The solution is, of course, support for the underprivileged.

The author is HS’s financial reporter