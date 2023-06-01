Column | Watching the World Cup on TV will cost more next year

In the spring of 2024, the televising of the World Hockey Championships will be transferred to Viaplay, but Finnish games, among others, will also be shown on MTV3.

Ice hockey The World Championships in Tampere and Riga ended happily with Latvia’s bronze and Canada’s gold celebrations. The next games will be played in the Czech Republic, and then there will be a big change in the home stands.

These World Cups were the last effort in the long competition pipeline of MTV’s pay channel and streaming service C More. Next spring, all matches will be shown on paid Viaplay. In addition, Finland’s matches, semi-finals and final are shown at no extra charge on MTV3.

What changes? If you want to see all the matches or, for example, Latvian matches in the first round, you need to get Viaplay’s streaming service or a channel package that includes V Sport’s paid channels.

This spring, you could get all the matches of the World Cup at the cheapest monthly price of around 30 euros. According to the current pricing, next year you can get the same for about 45 euros.

Whether there will be more payments remains to be seen. Viaplay received a lot of criticism for its latest price increase, so the threshold for raising the price next spring must be high.

Next spring, we will also see if there will be two studio sections with experts in Finland’s matches. If Viaplay has not agreed with MTV about the restrictions, double studios will probably be a sure thing.

After all, there is experience in this, for example, from the World Championships in skiing. The studio parts were on both Viaplay and Yle.

“ Who will be the new “lion voice”?

There is indeed a demand for experts in ice hockey. In addition to Viaplay and MTV, Discovery shows the EHT tournaments as well as the women’s and youth hockey World Cup with studios, so there is plenty of talk about hockey.

The explanations are their own chapter: who will be the new “lion voice”? It is definitely going to Viaplay’s number one hockey announcer, Antti Mäkinen.

Actually it is rather surprising that Viaplay and MTV have found each other – the companies also compete for customers who pay for TV sports. However, Viaplay needs a partner, because Finland’s hockey World Cup matches belong to the list of “socially significant events” determined by the government: they must be shown on free channels, i.e. in practice at the price of Yle-tax.

There must have been a great interest in Yle to get back to World Cup hockey, and it seemed to be anticipated by the NHL contract with Viaplay in early 2022.

This will also change next season, as Viaplay has signed a contract with MTV for the NHL as well.

The writer is a sports reporter for HS.