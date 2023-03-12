Column | Viktor Orbán acts as if he is Russia’s representative in the European Union

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán acts as if he were Russia’s representative in the European Union, writes Jari Tervo in his column.

To Finland the celebration was supposed to come on October 26, 2022. Then our tribal brother, or at least our language relative, Hungary, was to ratify Finland’s NATO membership. MEP Eero Heinäluoma had received this information from his Hungarian officials.

The day came and went. There was no ratification.

Prime Minister in October 2022 Viktor Orbán the chancellor announced that Hungary supports the membership of Finland and Sweden. The country would ratify the memberships in mid-December. Nevertheless, mid-December passed without news from Budapest.

On the second day of November 2022, good news was received again. The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö had complained to Prime Minister Orbán. Niinistö made a tweet about the conversation: “It’s good that Finland can trust Hungary in our NATO ratification. I expect our Finno-Ugric connection to be further strengthened as allies.”

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki stuck his helpful spoon in the soup after mid-November. Orbán promised him that Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership would be ratified at the beginning of 2023.

On the commemoration of the start of the Winter War, November 30, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto announced the good news. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártón had conveyed the greetings of the prime minister of his country.

Hungary would ratify the membership at the beginning of February. Haavisto had expected the matter to be taken care of around 2022, but Hungary’s “parliament has been busy with other matters”.

Ratification debate the starting date in the Hungarian Parliament was later specified from the beginning of February to the end of February. On February 21, the Hungarian media HVG was able to report that the Hungarian Parliament would start the NATO process of Finland and Sweden on the first day of March.

And so it finally happened. Parliament started a general debate on the matter. Several MPs supported the ratification of NATO membership. According to the representative of a small far-right party, the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO should be prevented. Membership would provoke Russia and could lead to the third world war.

Finland and Sweden want to become NATO members soon because there is a war going on in Europe. It is precisely because of this war that Hungary wants to delay the ratification. Hungary expects Russia to win the war of aggression it started in Ukraine. Then Hungary acknowledges the reward for its services.

It seems as if Orbán is acting as the president of Russia Vladimir Putin as a representative whose task in the European Union is to block all aid to Ukraine until the last moment. Hungary’s current mission in NATO is more difficult to define. Sometimes one wonders if Orbánlandia is also on the distribution list of the top-secret documents of the Defense League.

Hungarians have nurtured a tradition of corruption since at least the Habsburg era. In a recent study by Transparency International, Hungary is at the level of Burkina Faso in eradicating corruption. It is a custom in Pusta that the person who has taken up the task of monitoring the money tap can also use it to fill his own, his family’s, and his friends’ pockets. During Orbán’s time, his Fidesz party has owned the entire state apparatus.

Hungarian the parliamentary delegation visited Finland and Sweden this week to support our countries’ NATO membership. Thank you. Thank you. Only ratification is still missing.

The chairman of the delegation denied Hungary’s cobbled-together prolongation of ratification and the barks that Finns echoed to Hungarians about forgetting the rule of law. Sounds good. But why do these things always have to be mentioned together when they don’t belong together?

So what is bothering Hungary – as comical as it sounds – is that it is being pressured to become a rule of law.

The chairman of the delegation reminded of the heroic common past of our countries. Four hundred Hungarian volunteers arrived to help Finland in the Winter War.

However, they had to go around Germany, the Soviet Union’s ally at the time, and never made it to the front. But the thought was beautiful.