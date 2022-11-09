Column | Valuation of tax payment is an important part of the Finnish social contract

We have every reason to hope that successful Finns also have deep personal experiences of the connection between tax collection, well-being and success, writes HS editor-in-chief Antero Mukka.

Abhorred the tax bear is a fairy-tale character that doesn’t seem to have a counterpart in real life. This can be concluded from the fact that the absolute majority of Finns have a positive attitude towards collecting taxes. As many as 93 percent of us consider paying taxes to be an important citizen’s duty.

The information is revealed in an attitude survey published by the Tax Administration a few days ago of advance information. The recent research result is apt to calm fears that tax morale is about to collapse.

Important the information is that Finns recognize the connection between the collection of taxes and the financing of the welfare state. Almost nine respondents out of ten say that they are happy to pay taxes because they want to support welfare in our country.

More than two out of three Finns still feel that they are getting value for their tax euros.

This framework is important to remember when we look at the tax information for 2021 published in various media today. Helsingin Sanomat from the tax machine the income and tax information of those earning more than 150,000 euros per year can be found – as far as they are known to the delivery at all.

The list does not tell about tax evaders, but for the most part, this group of Finns is also willing to bear their responsibility for, among other things, the financing of welfare services, common security and cultural work.

“ Tax data measure our perception of fairness and provide ingredients for the discussion about the direction of society.

Tax payment appreciation is an important part of the Finnish social contract. It’s about an unspoken understanding, which targets the rules of the game that refer to our common life and the responsibility that each of us should understand to bear.

Publicity of tax information is integral to the spirit of this social contract. Transparency of income and taxes strengthens trust among citizens. Tax data measure our perception of fairness and provide ingredients for the discussion about the direction of society.

This year too, a small group of high earners opposed the release of their public tax information to the media. Based on the applications, the Tax Administration omitted the tax information of 1,678 people from the lists it collected in advance for the media. Most of these tax data, even those that are completely public, can still be read today in various media.

The number of those who dislike tax transparency is clearly lower than in the previous couple of years. The obvious reason is the decision made by the Helsinki Administrative Court last year, according to which the tax authority must tell the media who has applied for concealment.

In practice, the decision watered down efforts to oppose the disclosure of their tax information.

The media the task now is to ensure that the processing of tax information in the media continues to be responsible communication. Disclosure of information has a social motive, and the presentation and context should also express this.

Equally, it must be recognized that in some rare individual cases, the potential damage to an individual may be greater than the value created by the information for society. As always, the status of minor children and young people should be treated with sufficient seriousness.

“ It is important to remember that the social contract is only valid as long as a clear majority is committed to it.

The coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war of aggression have undermined Finns’ sense of security. At the same time, they have been a necessary reminder that the notion of our omnipotence as individuals is ultimately an illusion.

In a tight enough place, each of us clearly needs broader shoulders than ourselves.

However, it is important to remember that the social contract is only valid as long as a clear majority is committed to it. The differentiation of residential areas and groups of people, the deterioration of public services and the distancing of decision-making from citizens are all risks that can lead to the erosion of community and a decreasing willingness to pay taxes.

In some situations, the taxpayer may justifiably feel that someone else is betraying trust and neglecting their part of the deal. In this sense, especially the salary payment scandal of the city of Helsinki should ring alarm bells.

It is also easy to see the epic failure of the healthcare information system project Apot as a gross example of the irresponsible use of common funds.

It is gratifying that, of all possible public entities, the Tax Administration is the one that set out to modernize its operations to the digital age in the top group and with great results. Even in a recent survey, a large majority of Finns said they trusted the correctness of the tax decision.

In order for citizens to commit themselves to the social contract in the coming years as well, the legislator must take care that taxation is fair in its objectives, reasonable in level and predictable in its consequences.

Today once again, numerous successful Finns are on display. We have every reason to hope that they, too, have deeply personal experiences of the connection between tax collection, well-being and success.

Let that connection be our public secret. Have a successful Finnish tax day everyone!