Column | Utsjoki has more sunlight than the equator

Lapland gets light 191.3 days a year, the equator only 184.3.

Year started dimly. The sun didn’t rise until 9:24 a.m. in Helsinki at the beginning of January. Today, the Sun brings light from the horizon already at 8:05 am.

“From Finland? It must be quite dark up there in the north?”

I’ve heard this abroad – that is, in the south – once or twice, when I’ve met people randomly. Sometimes I’ve wanted to go back.

“The spirits light up the sky here in the winter. The street lights are even too bright in the dark. They bring light to winter.”

“On the other hand, here, at your latitudes, the Sun drops steeply behind the horizon. It will be pitch black immediately. Even in the evening – and all year round!”

I swallowed my irritation. Let’s stay bright. You see, there is a reason.

Astronomer Asko Palviainen presents Stars and space – magazine (1/2023) an interesting calculation about the brightness of the seasons in Finland.

In the Questions and Answers column, the reader wonders whether all places on Earth receive the same amount of light during the year.

In his answer, Palviainen calculated the rising and setting times of the Sun earth’s prime meridian along, every ten degrees.

Then he calculated the difference between the sunrise and sunset times. Finally, he calculated the amount of daylight for the whole year for different latitudes.

Surprise surprise!

At the equator, there are 184.3 days of daylight from sunrise to sunset. So exactly half a year.

In northernmost Lapland, for example Utsjoki, light accumulates for 191.3 days a year. So a week more!

From the end of May to the end of July, Finland receives more light and energy per day than the equator ever receives, that is, in one day.

The reason is mainly in the earth’s orbit. It brings us light. The Earth is at its furthest point from the Sun when the Northern Hemisphere is experiencing midsummer, the festival of light.

“ The reason is mainly in the earth’s orbit.

The earth travels much further. That’s why we get a little more light in the north.

More light also comes from the fact that it bends in the atmosphere. Light comes into the landscape already when the Sun just rises to the horizon.

Palviainen no longer investigated the differences in cloudiness. You can trust the man’s bills. He is working In the almanac office of the University of Helsinki.

thank you Please, I now have an answer for the world to offer:

“Listen, good sir. Finland gets more light and energy in the summer than you ever get here in the south.”

“Mr. Palviainen has calculated that the light accumulation for the whole year is much longer here, and…”

Eh, you don’t believe it though. Come and see for yourself in the summer.

The author is HS’s science editor.