Column | Uriah Heep, which has been active for over 52 years, will not leave Finland, nor will the Finns leave it

You hear it said about some old foreign bands that “they must have been in Finland a hundred times”. For Uriah Heep, that’s an understatement.

In October last week there was news that Iron Maiden will perform in Tampere next summer. On Friday, it was also reported that there will be two gigs due to high demand. It really was news, even though Iron Maiden’s arrival in Finland is not an exceptional case.

The last time this iconic heavy band played in Finland was in early summer. It did its first gig in Finland in 1980, and since then it has done 27 gigs in our country.

Since 1983, Iron Maiden has visited Finland on all of their tours, except for the 1993 European tour. None of the world’s biggest metal bands have been here as diligently. Not even Metallica, whose concert history has at least 20 appearances in Finland.

But even Iron Maiden’s relationship with Finland pales when we go a bit to the side of the older generation’s hevi.

British Uriah Heep released their first album in 1970. Two years ago, the band was scheduled to do a 50th anniversary tour, which was postponed due to the corona pandemic. Now the party tour is finally underway, and in mid-November there are three shows in Finland.

Our country is familiar to the veteran band, as it played its first gig in Finland in Ruisrock in the summer of 1972, and the last time it visited Finland was in July of this year. And many times in between. Uriah Heep has played 113 gigs in Finland during his career.

Not all successful domestic bands have played in Finland equally often. For example, after their international breakthrough, HIM played just over 40 gigs in Finland, before that, of course, more often in the early days.

Of course, Finland is not the only country where Uriah Heep has played persistently and non-stop. It has a particularly loyal audience in Germany.

Uriah Heep the base of popularity is in the band’s early years of 1971–72. It released three albums during the year, all of which went to number one in the Finnish charts. The band’s best-known songs are also from the same period: Gypsy, July Morning, Lady in Black, The Wizard, Look at Yourself and Easy Livin’.

After the mid-1970s, Uriah Heep’s recordings were no longer sales successes, but that has not erased the band from rock history, or at least from Finnish stages.

Only original member, guitarist Mick Box, is 75 years old. Most of the other musicians involved in the successful years of the early 1970s have already passed away.

If a long career is taken as a measure, then Mick Box is in the same dwindling British age group as the Rolling Stones Mick Jagger’s, Keith Richards and by Ronnie Wood and The Who By Pete Townshend and by Roger Daltrey with.

If the current number of gigs is chosen as the metric, then none of them can do it for Box.

4.11. at 11:16: Added information about Iron Maiden’s second gig.