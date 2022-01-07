GInexpensive living, lots of space and beautiful old towns – there are many good reasons to enjoy life in East Germany. Nevertheless, I always realize that not everyone can move to Saxony or Thuringia as carefree as I can. People who don’t look like “bio-Germans” not only have a harder time here, but often also feel rightly more insecure.

It’s not just a vague feeling. On a map of Germany one can clearly identify the eastern German federal states based on the racist crimes: While the protection of the Constitution in 2018, for example, counted just 0.29 acts of violence with a right-wing extremist background per 100,000 inhabitants in Bremen, the figure was 4.72 in Brandenburg and Saxony- Stop 4.12.

Much more common than the events that go into such statistics are the small incidents in everyday life: A “Go back to your country” on the bus, shouted at the train station for no reason, or landlords who demand that at least 60 percent Germans in an apartment have to live.

I know these and other stories from many of my friends. Because me as whiter (italic because of socio-political position) But I asked two people to share their experiences with someone like this.

Monty, 26 years old, has South Asian roots, studied medicine in Magdeburg and is now in his second degree at the University of Leipzig.

The first thing I thought when I walked into the medical classroom was: It’s really very here White. Out of more than 200 students, only around ten were “BI_POC” (Black Indigenous People of Color, self-designation of not white People). In the years above, there were even fewer. There were lecturers who were known to enjoy completing “BI_POC”. In one course, for example, we were always asked the difficult questions and so we couldn’t afford to be unprepared once. During the whole course I had the feeling that we always had to achieve more and prove ourselves more than white Fellow students. I know that sounds like an insinuation, but oral exams in particular often turned out differently for us.

FAZ Frühdenker – The newsletter for Germany Weekdays at 6.30 a.m. SIGN IN

Apart from that, I still remember a few special incidents: Once there was a really strange situation with a lecturer. He asked me where I came from. When I replied, “Here from the region”, he checked again specifically about my roots and then said “But you’re pretty dark for that”. Then there was silence for the time being.

In situations like this, no one from outside has ever supported me. That was certainly also due to the fact that medical studies are very hierarchical. It was only in the higher semesters that I dared to mess with lecturers myself.

At the same time, the situation with fellow students was often just as difficult: I was repeatedly reduced to being a migrant. Such experiences also shaped my practical year: Once a doctor asked me about a patient of Syrian origin, how things are with us. I didn’t know what to say then.

When I started studying the humanities in Leipzig, I hoped that racism would be better reflected. But I quickly realized that there are exactly the same problems there.