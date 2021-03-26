W.hat would you think if someone told you that Konrad Duden, the namesake of our beloved German standard dictionary, was a member of the NSDAP? In theory, of course, because in reality it wasn’t. Duden was strictly religious, an ardent fan of Otto von Bismarck and dead nine years before the Nazi party was founded. But just imagine if he actually was a National Socialist. Would you find it inappropriate for your dictionary to bear his name?

What a good question for all law students and those who want to become one! Because by chance we have our own dictionary and it’s called “Palandt”. So the man – and of course the book too. So: There is a man and a book and both are called Palandt, just like there is a Konrad Duden and a book called “Duden”. The book is a standard legal work and the man was a bastard. So Palandt, not Duden. What I actually want to say: Otto Palandt, the namesake of the best-selling German civil law commentary, was an NSDAP functionary and a National Socialist.

And he’s not the only Nazi whose name still crowns standard legal literature. The Palandt is in a less glorious row with the “Schönfelder”, a very popular collection of laws and trademark of law students, named after the NSDAP man Heinrich Schönfelder. As a law student, I have to get myself a red-bound brick by my exam at the latest. This is joined by the constitutional commentary “Maunz / Dürig”, named after Theodor Maunz, a constitutional lawyer and former Bavarian Minister of Education, about whom it turned out after his death that he had written anonymously for the right-wing extremist National-Zeitung.

Most of the supporters come from the student body

Briefly on legal comments: To the suffering of law students, the legal text is far from everything there is to know about the law. Instead, we must be familiar with all kinds of controversies, interpretations, and arguments that are nowhere to be found in the law. They are then in the comment. There, the individual paragraphs and articles of a law are explained or commented on. The legal comments are absolutely essential for study and work. They are almost always named after the editors. Even if these were Nazis.

However, in recent times there have been more and more voices calling for the comments in question to be renamed. Since 2017 the initiative “Rename Palandt!” Has been trying to achieve just that. A concern that also met with a lot of approval from students. Support for a petition started by the initiative comes mostly from the ranks of the student body. Many people around me have also signed. It is probably easier to let go of traditional names when you are just getting to know them.

Beck-Verlag, which publishes Palandt, refuses to rename it. Compared to Deutschlandfunk, the publisher argued that today Palandt is less associated with its namesake, but has become a brand that stands for high quality. In addition, a reference to Palandt’s Nazi biography was added to the list of contributors. The name should now act as a journalistic “stumbling block”.