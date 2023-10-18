Column | Ukraine is preparing for winter, which may be even more boring than last year

Last winter, Russia tried to break the will of the Ukrainians to defend themselves by striking the power plants, when they did not achieve success on the front. The winter was harsh, but the electricity and heating networks did not collapse.

Many analysts have speculated that the conflict in the Middle East, intensified by the terrorist attack by Hamas, threatens to take the attention of major Western countries away from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leadership has the same concern. Although some of the Western support for Ukraine is already institutionalized in practice and continues undisturbed by world events, the prolongation and especially the expansion of the crisis in the Middle East would at some point begin to affect the arms support Ukraine receives for sure. Ukrainian politicians point out that Western leaders still have the same 24 hours in a day as before, so new wars will inevitably take attention away from wars that have been going on for longer. And of course weapons.

And the change in the geopolitical environment is not the only challenge for the leadership of Ukraine. The longer the war drags on, the more there is a risk that changes in the internal politics of the allied countries will begin to affect support.

The ordinary ones the big concern of Ukrainians, at least now, seems to be the coming winter. It became clear when I came from Poland to Kiev by train at the beginning of the week. Hamas attacks were talked about, but mainly as a terrible news event. Winter made me nervous more concretely.

It’s no wonder. Everyone remembers last winter’s darkness, coldness and rotating blackouts caused by Russian strikes.

The attacks on the Ukrainian electricity and thermal power plants were Russia’s attempt to break the defense of the Ukrainians, when Russia had not achieved its goals on the front.

“ The mood is still not hopeless.

However, Ukraine avoided the collapse of the electricity and heat networks. Inventive engineers played an important role, but it also helped that, before the Russian invasion, Ukraine had the ability to produce more energy than the country needed. Fortunately for everyone, the modernization of the systems was also at a stage where there were still operational transformers that had been decommissioned in the warehouses.

Still, last spring, Ukraine’s energy production capacity was only half of the level before the major attack. However, this is not only explained by Russian attacks, but also by the fact that some of the big power plants are now under Russian occupation. Repairs have also been made, but the initial situation is worse than a year ago.

This is no secret in Ukraine. Experts say frankly that the coming winter may be harsher than the previous one. The starting assumption is that Russia will continue torturing civilians with at least last year’s intensity. There were already signs of that last month.

Of course, there are positive aspects. Ukraine was connected to the electricity grid of continental Europe shortly after the start of the Russian invasion. Device help has been received. The Ukrainians have learned Russia’s methods of operation, which has made it easier to prepare.

The problem is that the Russians have learned too. Russia has also accelerated its missile production, in addition to which Russia seems to have started manufacturing Iranian drones, which have become an important means of warfare for the country.

Russia is trying to carry out cyber attacks on Ukraine’s energy grids. Up until now, Ukraine has managed to defend itself against them, but if Russia succeeds, the nets would be low in large areas.

It also seems that Ukrainians are preparing for the new winter more exhausted than the previous one. Living in the middle of war is in many ways difficult and absolutely horrible. Of course, Russia started the war already in 2014, but until February 2022, the war was limited to only a small part of Ukraine. Now the war shapes everyone’s everyday life.

No the atmosphere on the train was still desperate. Yes, we will survive this winter, everyone assured.

But the end came as if from one mouth: send more anti-aircraft.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.