Column | Two months in Los Angeles made me think that the whole city is a backdrop trying to cover up the developing world

What is special about Los Angeles is that nothing is really very special, writes HS foreign editor Essi Sutinen in her column.

I’m not not a spontaneous person at all, but I know that some opportunities will not repeat themselves.

When I was offered the opportunity to spend two months in Los Angeles in the spring, I knew this was the kind of moment.

I had never traveled abroad alone before. I had not even been to the United States, although I have followed its politics for a long time. I took off without any expectations.

Still, nothing prepared me for what lay ahead.

Residential In East Hollywood, where the roads are lined with planted Palm trees and garbage thrown out of cars. I curiously explored my new life in the City of Angels.

Los Angeles is built on dreams and making them come true. A film set in a city La La Land says exactly this: Emma Stone’s and Ryan Gosling’s the protagonists are chasing their own dreams but also find each other.

There I was, too, looking for “release” or “something different” – and yet doing the same as everyone else.

I went to Disneyland and saw the white sand beaches. I watched the sunset from the observation deck of the Griffith Observatory and saw the lights come on under the sea of ​​pollution.

I drank margaritas in Long Beach and fooled my Instagram followers and myself into believing that this is life.

I soon discovered that the special thing about Los Angeles is that nothing really is very special.

Los Angeles The district is a developing country about the size of Sodankylä. As a city, Los Angeles is hot, dirty and unsafe. A musty smell has lingered in the streets, which the rain will never wash away.

All around me, the state was burning and people were killing each other with firearms, I read on the news. It was terrible to think about it, but perhaps even more terrible was that I didn’t think about it much.

I knew everything was temporary: I wasn’t staying, I wasn’t looking for new patterns for myself.

I thought much of what big cities are. A sociologist came to mind by Georg Simmel (1858–1918) theories about urban life.

In Metropolis, people who are strangers to each other and estranged from each other focus on themselves and making money.

Human relationships are superficial and based on necessity. I mostly met taxi drivers and shop cashiers. Everyone was irrelevant, including me.

I was part of this merry-go-round for a fleeting moment and at the same time I was not part of anything.

I also met people I didn’t really meet: homeless people with their heads covered from the heat and shame and fentanyl addicts lying on the ground.

There are more than 66,000 homeless people in the county. They don’t have a roof over their head, they are always on display.

That’s why everyone thinks homelessness is horrible, it’s constantly in the headlines, and yet the problem only gets worse every year.

Indifference is the force that sustains the whole city, which also gradually erodes it.

Los Angeles is also a showcase for unfulfilled dreams. And Hollywood is the biggest stage for this performance.

The two different realities of the city do not live side by side, but rather on top of each other. Tourists, traffickers and drug addicts walk on the concrete stars of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

There is no glimpse of Emma Stone or Ryan Gosling. They show off on the red carpet, and then I guess go home and be with their loved ones.

Hollywood will stay where they are. Invisible people on the streets wrap themselves in their sleeping bags.

All in the middle I felt extremely lonely, an outsider. When a person is forced to be among themselves, they usually learn something about themselves.

Now I know I can do anything. I knew how to take the train to Anaheim by myself. I learned to ride an electric scooter. I finished reading a book that had been sitting on the shelf for a long time. It was wonderful to go to the movies alone.

I also learned that everyone needs their own important people around them.

The ones to turn to when your strength runs out. The ones with whom to watch the darkening evening and city bunnies from the balcony.