Column | Tuupovaara night is Jaakko Tepo's best song

The couplet singer Jaakko Teppo, who died on Monday, did an extraordinary life's work.

I argue at work, at least according to my own assessment, rarely, but on one long work trip to HS's Fotografajaan Sami Keron with us we had an argument that lasted the whole trip.

It was important. In Kero's opinion, the couplet singer who died on Monday at the age of 71 Jaakko Tepon the best song was On ice. In my opinion again In the night of Tuupovaara.

We agreed on the genius of Jaakko Tepo's lyrics. He was an exceptionally skilled satirist who made people laugh and cry with his songs. Although the point of view was often accompanied by hatred of the lord, Jaakko Tepo's songs were admired by different layers of the people.

Therefore, many of us approaching our fifties were exposed to Jaakko Tepo as children, regardless of our social class or our parents' political positions. Our fathers bought his tapes at gas stations and then listened to them on car trips in the 1970s and 1980s. Little by little, the fun, touchability, cleverness and often also the social aspect of the lyrics started to come through.

I admit of course that On ice is the nobility of social songs. It's about an unemployed man who fishes to “live”, i.e. to get food. “Two hungry people tease each other”, Jaakko Teppo describes the battle between a perch and a pike. Nearby, the village's “pohatta” sits, fishing to “sunbathe”. Pohata's better fishing luck is not surprising, because: “There is a worm at both ends of the line.”

Still In the night of Tuupovaara is to me an extraordinary depiction of human weakness. In it, the main character who gets drunk in Tuupovaara ends up in the bed of a local widow. In the morning, he remembers that he is married. For me, however, the most relevant point is related to the main character's enthusiastic attention: “The widow of the big house smelled of sweat, but it doesn't hurt, the house can be seen on the road.” I have not come across a better sealing than that in terms of superficiality.

In time, my brain was permanently sprained when I understood how closely society could be described. As long as you can.

With their songs Jaakko Teppo described one of the social upheavals and the people from the more remote regions who are at its feet. At the same time, he reminded us of the expressive power of the Finnish language in a shocking way.

It was an extraordinary life's work. It was very fortunate that Jaakko Teppo found himself appreciated during his lifetime.

I already know I'll be arguing for the next few days Hilma and Onnia with lauding readers. It fits. After all, we are all on the same side. Jaakko on Tepo's side.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.