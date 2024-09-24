Column | Trump wants to do huge things

Column|Donald Trump is now much better prepared for his presidency than eight years ago. Therefore, he would be either better or worse in his second season than in his first.

Over the years, I have spent far too much time Donald Trump thinking, and there is no end in sight. Despite my efforts, I’m still not even sure what kind of animal Trump is. I guess that’s Trump’s secret. Even in movies, people are most interested in strange characters that you don’t find out about. Often they are bad guys with a bit of good in them. Which side will prevail in the end? That is what is being asked about Trump as well.

Political scientist Robert Kagan argued in a recent book Rebellionthat Trumpism is a threat to the political system of the United States, perhaps also to the unity of the nation. In the movie Civil War depicted the drift of the United States into the Civil War.

Others don’t think it’s so bad. “I don’t think that the elections will bring about a big turn in US politics,” says Finland’s former ambassador to the United States Mikko Hautala (HS 20.8.).

With Trump has two faces. In front of his supporters, Trump is a showman who warms up the listeners with his old hits. He reacts to the crowd’s moods and interjections and gets lost on strange side paths. When read, his rant looks like a crazy whore.

To an outsider, Trump’s meetings can be scary, because the pack seems ready to follow their leader into a revolution. There is a sense of threat around Trump that he does not want to dispel. In the spring, Trump was asked if he was afraid of political violence in connection with the election. “I don’t think it will,” Trump replied. “I believe we will win. If we don’t win, it kind of depends. It always depends on the integrity of the elections.”

For Trump, a fair election is one that he wins. He really seems to believe that he won the 2020 election. As well as the fact that his numerous criminal charges are a democrat chase. In Trump’s world, there are no such things as independent judges – there are only his own and the other side’s judges. Therefore, Trump may well use the judiciary to persecute his political opponents.

Trump’s relationship with the truth is instrumental. What is good for him is true. The spread of this way of thinking may end up being the most dangerous legacy of the Trump era.

But So Trump has another face. Ambassador Hautala knows those faces. The same Trump also appeared in the spring Time-magazine’s extensive interview, in which the candidate evaluates the politics of the United States and the world. Trump is clearly much better informed than eight years ago.

It could make Trump a better or worse president than the last one. Trump knows what to expect. He has ready-made plans and humble assistants ready to go. Therefore, he has a better chance of getting the changes he wants through.

Trump has said he will deport up to 11 million illegal immigrants with the help of the National Guard. There would be tariffs of 10–20 percent for imported goods, at least 60 percent for Chinese goods. Trump talks about immigrants and foreign production in almost the same terms: both besiege the United States or invade the United States.

Trump no longer threatens to abandon Europe, as long as Europe pays more tariffs and defense spending. “I want Europe to pay. I don’t want anything bad to happen to Europe. I love Europe, I love Europeans,” Trump testified to Time.

Forecasting makes it difficult that Trump has no actual ideology. He plays politics by ear. However, one thing is known: Trump likes to do big things. Like skyscrapers. And he wants to be praised.

The first season did not bring praise, so in his second season, Trump would certainly like to do something that he could at least in his own head interpret as a great achievement, perhaps the greatest in history. Therefore, Trump’s second term could bring almost anything – hopefully something good.

The author is the person responsible for the editorial and opinion editorial.