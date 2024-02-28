Column | Trump can raise Putin's swamp

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was madness. Unfortunately, there is a lot more nonsense going on

A few countries a day before Russia started its attack on Ukraine, I pondered speculations about the coming war in this same place with the title “An attack on Ukraine would be great madness”.

A military attack from Russia might succeed, I guessed, but occupying Ukraine would be a hopeless task, in which Russia would sink like a boot in a swamp. When trade sanctions and other countermeasures from the West came into play, it was impossible to get a plus sign out of the equation. “President Vladimir Putin's calculations include something we don't know, because what we know doesn't make sense,” said a Russian researcher quoted in the story Alexandra Vacroux.

Two years ago, I thought that a Russian attack would be absurd, even if possible – because Putin had his own dictatorial logic. Now the absurdity is even more obvious. The war continues, NATO has expanded in Finland and soon in Sweden, and the West has begun to equip itself and prepare.

Putin put everything on one card and lost.

Major the image is worth remembering now, when troubling news comes from the front lines. Russia pushes forward, because Ukraine has a shortage of both weapons and soldiers. According to the survey, only ten percent of Europeans believe in Ukraine's victory. Donald Trump the presidential campaign is already strangling US aid to Ukraine.

Trump's return is causing horror in Europe. At the beginning of the year, information was leaked to the public about conversations in which Trump threatened to leave his European allies at the mercy of Russia as president. “No, I wouldn't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them (Russia) to do whatever they like,” Trump reportedly told the leader of one European country.

At the same time, there were many in Europe and Finland who thought Trump was a superior president. Just like they thought Brexit was a smart idea.

Now these political forces are expected to win the summer EU elections. Russia at least hopes for it and supports it. These politicians are typically of the opinion that their country should not send money to Ukraine – let others help. That's why they are called nationalists.

Trump is sometimes defended by the fact that he says one thing but does another – a peculiar defense for a politician. As president, he did not withdraw the United States from NATO and did not reduce the number of American troops in Europe. Maybe nothing bad would happen in the second season either.

It's possible, but you can't count on it. In the first term, Trump was surrounded by the vice president Mike PenceMinister of Defense Jim MattisMinister of Foreign Affairs Mike Pompeo and security policy advisor of John Bolton like hawks. For a second term, Trump could gather a more humble group. The team will be renewed because Trump's former aides are now his harshest critics.

Trump's entire career is based on breaking the rules, as you can now read in numerous court records. That's why, like Putin, he believes that rules are for losers and the strong do whatever they want. If they want, the strong can agree on things with each other. Trump has promised to conclude such an agreement on Ukraine within 24 hours. Trump's way of thinking is called “transactional”, although other names come to mind.

My own because of his background, Trump seems to have overwhelming difficulties in understanding the power of rules and cooperation. In the years 2013–2022 died in the fighting only 239 American soldiers. The United States is actually a very cost-effective military power.

The US position is based on trust and deterrence. Both would reset if the country's president publicly announced that the United States would not defend its allies. Trump could do it.

Russia will not win the war unless the West decides to lose it. Putin was crazy to invade Ukraine. Now he hopes that the madness of the Americans will lift him out of the swamp.

