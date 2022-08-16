Many people have a guilty pleasure and mine is called Holiday Auctions. An online auction where you can get everything from garden hoses to seniors passes and tickets for Plopsaland. When I see Wibi Soerjadi on offer – the concert pianist who played in New York’s Carnegie Hall as a youngster – I am reminded of my visit to his country house in Zeist in 2009. Soerjadi had composed a freestyle for a dressage rider and was naming it . With other journalists, I was amazed at the many Disney hugs. Soerjadi is often referred to as ‘virtuoso and eccentric’.

But apparently he went to Holiday Auctions. Is it because of the death of his parents, his temporary hearing loss, his unfortunate love relationships, the corona period? All in all, reason enough. Curious as I have become, I call my mother.

“Mom, do you want to go to a garden concert by Wibi Soerjadi? At his Villa Peckedam in Diepenheim.”

„Suradi? Wat a fun idea.”

“I still have to win two tickets.”

The tickets that together normally cost 117 euros, I win for 22.50. I put on a dress that complies with the dress code: touch of pink. My mother wears pink lipstick.

On the way we make a stop in Dieren to pick up a cello from my mother, which saves her a lot of travel time. A precious instrument from an Italian maker. “We can probably get rid of Wibi’s butler,” she says.

But Wibi has no butler and his assistant – a young woman in a glittery sweater – is unrelenting. Nothing cello on the foot. Fire safety comes first, also in the open air. There is no closed room to put the cello down. An unsecured shed. My mother’s face clouds. Cautiously I suggest going back home. “Don’t think about it,” she says. “After three hours of driving?” And so we end up behind the audience with the cello at their feet. Wibi can also be seen from afar in his pink costume. “He still plays well,” says my mother.

But what about those Holiday Auctions? To find out, I join the long line of visitors who want to have their picture taken with Wibi. A predominantly white audience, just like in the Concertgebouw, but of all ages.

“I want to be an ambassador,” Soerjadi says when the queue is resolved. “Classical music has an elitist image. With a small price you pull people over the threshold. And the nice thing is: they often continue to learn, via the Concertgebouw or YouTube. Sometimes they come back: I’ve heard such a beautiful performance by Schubert, would you like to play it?” He does it out of idealism, he says, financially it doesn’t do him any good.

The woman in the glitter pouch follows our conversation intently. Just before that, Wibi had praised her, his new love, on stage.

Danielle Pinedo replaces Ellen Deckwitz for three weeks.

●●●● speed ●●nel ●●● ●●● ●●nel