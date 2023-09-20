The Rolling Stones have a new single, ‘Angry’. In the video clip, “actress Sydney Sweeney seductively crawls over the hood in a minimal leather suit [van een rode cabrio]” writes NRC. “T & A” summarizes the video on Radio 1, the chairman of the Stones fan club. Tits and Ass. Titty ass, and how serious the chairman is, not a hair on his head who thinks of the Radetzky March in Paul Verhoeven’s film adaptation of Jan Wolkers’ Turkish fruit. Tits and ass, that’s what the fans want from the Stones, that’s what they get.

Good Lord.

The Stones themselves are in the clip with film fragments from “their younger glory days” (NRC) – which is a fallacy for the fact that they leave their current brave-old-guy situation out of it. And what does that ‘Angry’ refer to? To the war in Ukraine? Towards climate disaster? To the refugee crisis? Not at all. In ‘Angry’, Jagger sings to an angry girlfriend that he wants sex, in a lyric that bounces from stoplap to rhyme to cliché (‘Hear the rain keeps beating on my window pane’).

Now the same Mick Jagger is one of the seven so-called “philosophers of Rock” in the book by Jann Wenner, the magazine’s founder Rolling Stone. He called it The Masters and it consists of seven old interviews. These seven are “the Mount Olympus of rock”. And on that Olympus everyone is male and white: from Jagger via Dylan to Bono. Didn’t you realize you were skipping the pop legends of color (take a Stevie Wonder) and the women (take a Joni Mitchell, a Janis Joplin)? asked The New York Times it.

Or were they “in your Zeitgeist” missing? No, says Wenner. But you can’t talk deeply with women. And he didn’t think Stevie Wonder was a ‘Master’.

Sydney Sweeney in the music video for the Rolling Stones’ ‘Angry’



Wenner has now gone through the motions. Racism, sexism, it wasn’t meant that way, is his ritual excuse. He does not understand that his book and his statements are irredeemably outdated. T & A is quite passé.

The heroes of rock music with the phallic guitar solos claim the past and that is only partly true. There was also other music worldwide, loved en masse, influencing generations. I thought about it when I heard about Franco Migliacci’s death. His name is forgotten, his legacy remains. He wrote the song ‘Nel blu dipinto nel blu’ (1958), or ‘Volare’. It is averse to the bullshit of Wenner and his associates, it is a subtle, surreal song whose lyrics and music climb and climb and climb and… hey! we fly: volare! Loved by millions. At number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks. Covered more than a hundred times by Paul McCartney, David Bowie, U2. And written by Migliacci, while looking at the blue in blue of the painter Marc Chagall and thinking of “your beautiful eyes / blue like a sky studded with stars”.