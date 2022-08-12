Column | Tim Sparv openly tells what he learned from the big mistake of his youth: “In my own crazy world, asking for help was a sign of weakness”

As a teenager, and for a long time after that, it didn’t feel natural for me to reveal my vulnerability or ask for help. In my own crazy world, asking for help was a sign of weakness, HS Urheilu columnist Tim Sparv writes.

I started more than a month ago as the coach of the youth team of the Czech football club Sparta Prag. Working with young players has been one of my goals, so I can’t wait to support their development both as footballers and as people.

One of my first jobs was giving a speech. My colleague hoped that I would tell the young players what life as a professional soccer player has taught me. The most obvious solution would have been a smug list of things that have gone well, but I decided instead to focus on the mistakes I made when I was young.

I don’t by mistakes, I mean bad passes and not ill-timed tackles, but harmful behaviors outside the field of play.

As a teenager, and for a long time after that, it didn’t feel natural for me to reveal my vulnerability or ask for help. If I had problems, I stubbornly wanted to solve them on my own. In my crazy world, asking for help was a sign of weakness. Because I thought that mental strength is that I grit my teeth and persevere.

When it took a long time to recover from an injury or I performed poorly on the field, which automatically depresses the mind and lowers self-confidence, I pretended that everything was fine. I wanted to show that me and my steely facade can withstand anything. I was strong and that’s why I didn’t have to talk about the millions of thoughts in my head to anyone.

I have at that time, unfortunately, there were no real tools that could have been used to deal with difficulties in a healthier and more mature way. I didn’t dare to talk about my affairs and I was a really bad listener. I was cold-headed and naive, and I didn’t realize until much later how stupid I had thought.

That’s why I hope that in my new role as a coach, I can help create an environment where boys and men can speak their minds a little more freely. The macho culture that has typically prevailed in soccer teams around the world is fortunately dying out, and the men’s dressing room is slowly but surely turning into a more humane place. The space where you had to be tough and unemotional becomes a space where the threshold for deeper and more honest conversations is low.

“ “The ability to put feelings into words is useful for everyone.”

One a difficult speech from the new coach is not enough if the goal is a team where the players support each other wholeheartedly, but it is at least a good start. I’ve only been in my position for a month, but day by day I get a better connection with the players, and the better our mutual relationship is, the easier it is for them to come and tell me if something seems awkward.

Life as a young and promising talent in the Czech Republic’s biggest football club may sound great, but if a player has to navigate alone in an environment where expectations and demands have no limits, life can become extremely difficult.

We coaches must remember that we are working with young people. We are responsible for them growing as people while honing their technique towards perfection.

Statistically speaking, the majority of players never make it to the professional level, but whatever they become when they grow up, whether it’s bus drivers or firemen, the ability to put emotions into words is useful for everyone.

Finnish translation: Laura Jänisniemi

Read more: Tim Sparv tells openly about vad han lärde sig av ungdomsåren stora fel: “I min tokiga värld så var det ett teken på svaghet om man bad om hälv”

Read more: Tim Sparv writes to HS readers: “How would I have reacted as a black 19-year-old if my own fans had called me a monkey and wished I would disappear from the earth”

Read more: Tim Sparv: How did I react as a black 19-year-old to my fans?

Read more: The end of a career can be a harsh situation for a professional athlete – here’s how to prepare for it

Read more: Slutet av karrieren kan vara tufft för en elitidrottare – så här kan man präparat sig

Read more: In his new life, Tim Sparv encounters bad situations for himself in ordinary situations: “I felt in my body that this is not nice”