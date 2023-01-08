Column | Tim Sparv: I want the children of Ukraine to be able to sit on their fathers’ laps again in 2023

The Ukrainians must not be forgotten this year, writes Tim Sparv in his column.

News it’s easy to get a little discouraged while reading.

Wars, school shootings, pandemics and climate disasters have become commonplace. When you hear all the time about misery in different parts of the world, you almost get numb to it.

Despite all the bad things, there is a lot of good in our society, which I think we should protect.

In the year 2022 Ukraine was on everyone’s lips. Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, Ukrainians’ lives have changed completely.

Many have died, and even more have been forced to leave their homes. So far, almost eight million Ukrainians have had to flee the country, and almost 50,000 of them have sought refuge in Finland.

The outbreak of the war was a huge shock for my common-law wife and me, and we thought about how we could support Ukraine and its citizens.

The situation surely aroused hopelessness in many others as well. What else could we do but donate money and make noise on social media?

After about a week, I got an idea and offered my home in Vaasa to Ukrainian refugees. Pretty soon someone contacted me, and at the beginning of March, a mother moved into my apartment with her two children. The father of the family stayed in Ukraine to continue defending his country.

Great this story featured generosity from other people. I had many conversations and received heaps of messages from both acquaintances and strangers who wanted to help.

Someone offered to bring food, another asked if the family needed medical help, and the third promised to become a Family of Friends. It was heartwarming that so many were willing to lend a helping hand.

The family’s children were interested in sports, so I contacted the local football club and asked if they could join the training. “Of course,” was the club’s answer.

Within a week, the children had already attended their first training sessions. Rides were arranged, and thanks to many kind souls, buttons, sweatpants and other items were also provided.

It was really wonderful to see how people came to help despite their own everyday pressures. Of course, there were challenges at home as well due to, for example, energy price increases and rising interest rates, but compared to a country that another country had recently invaded, things were relatively good for us.

Hopefully we can still think about Ukraine and Ukrainians in 2023. It would be terrible if our support for a country that not only defends itself but the whole of Europe were to decrease after one miserable year.

War weariness has already taken over our minds to some extent. When we keep reading about new drone attacks and how Ukrainians are forced to live in the cold, it affects us too, but it is our human duty to help those who really need help.

So let’s continue to show empathy towards our neighbors. Solidarity, which can be seen in many places in our country, must be cherished in the future as well.

I want 2023 to be the year when the children see their father again. Not on Skype, but in Ukraine, together, with each other’s arms.

Finnish translation: Laura Jänisniemi