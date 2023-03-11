Column | Tim Sparv: I have a lot of respect for Marcus Rashford – and for a long list of reasons

Since 2016, Marcus Rashford has played more than 300 matches and scored more than a hundred goals for Manchester United, but the real miracle is what he has done off the field, HS Urheilu columnist Tim Sparv writes.

Once a year, on February 25 to be exact, a video clip circulates on social media in which an 18-year-old Marcus Rashford running towards the corner flag with a big smile on his face after scoring one of his two goals.

Just a couple of meters away, he stands discouraged and tired Tim Sparvwho was again in the wrong place and so slow that he could not prevent the opponent from scoring.

I remember it like it was yesterday. An hour before kick-off, we were standing in the Old Trafford dressing room and looking at the Manchester United line-up. No De Gea in the goal. Good, we thought. No Rooney among the attackers. Even better.

United’s injury list was long, and FC Midtjylland already had an encouraging 2-1 win in Denmark in their pocket.

When Martial then got injured during the warm-up and coach Louis van Gaal had to throw a young, inexperienced first-timer, Rashford, on the field, we were sure of victory.

The evening could be really fun.

We were made it to the Europa League from our own group and had as our opponent a team that I had been a staunch supporter of since I was a little boy.

I could step onto the field of dreams in front of 60,000 supporters. It was a big day for me personally and it could be even bigger if we make it to the next round.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

The first half went as planned and the score was 1-1, but then came the second half that I would rather forget. During those 45 minutes, we were totally smoked, and it was done by a boy we hadn’t heard of before that match.

We ended up losing 5-1, and Rashford, who got on the field for the first time, and who would hardly have played if Martial hadn’t injured himself before the game started, scored two goals.

Just a couple of days later at home in Denmark, we watched the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal after training.

The same boy played a key role in that too. We sat on the sofas of the training ground and we were mellowed when Rashford crowned his first league game with two goals. A handsome career opening.

Marcus Since 2016, Rashford has made over 300 appearances and scored over a hundred goals for Manchester United, but the real wonder is what he has done off the pitch.

In 2021, he was awarded honorary membership of the Order of the British Empire after campaigning for all schoolchildren in the country to receive school meals during the corona epidemic.

Thanks to Rashford’s campaign, laws in Great Britain were changed so that children and young people received school meals even during the summer and winter holidays.

Thanks to the change in the law, children from poor families did not have to go hungry during the day, as Rashford himself had done as a child.

Rashford and his accomplishments both on and off the field inspire great respect in me. Today, when I am reminded again of the humiliating night in Manchester, it is easy for me to smile.

At the time, of course, it would sparkle, but afterwards it’s easy to see that a star lit up that night. A star whose importance to both his club and the surrounding society has been enormous.

Finnish translation: Laura Jänisniemi

Read more: Tim Sparv admits that in a new job there is sometimes a temptation to step on other people’s toes – but it’s not worth it

Read more: Tim Sparv knechter sig i sitt nya Yrke ibland som en fågel i en bur

Read more: Tim Sparv: I want the children of Ukraine to be able to sit on their fathers’ laps again in 2023

Read more: Tim Sparv was awarded for promoting equality

Read more: Sista dansen för en av väldens bästa

Read more: Tim Sparvi’s insightful assessment of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s behavior: “He has always been the alpha male of his teams”

Read more: Tim Sparv knocks out the World Cup in Qatar before the first kick

Read more: Tim Sparv: Fotbollen is in the brytningsskede, idrotten sonkar en ritningning