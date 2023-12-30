Column | Tiktok takes and the media takes a hit

The Chinese Tiktok is the fastest growing social media in the world. In Finland, only one big media has invested in it in the presidential election.

In Finnish the media has a place on the screen – elections. Voters should be provided with essential information about the presidential candidates, their values ​​and abilities. Sayings and doings should be gutted, so that in the voting booth the citizen can draw on the ticket the number of the candidate that suits him.

Among the most watched presidential exams, a surprise is revealed. Yes, Yle's big election debate reached the most pairs of eyes, but the second most popular exam, with almost a million views, can also be found on Tiktok. It's the two-minute section of Iltalehti's rank exam, in which Jussi Halla-aho, the candidate for Basic Finns, answers ten quick questions.

The Chinese Tiktok is the world's fastest growing social media and is especially popular with young people. Mobiles are mostly used to scroll through entertainment, such as dance challenges, but more and more people are looking for news from Tikotok. There are already an estimated 1.5 million Finnish users.

So it's no wonder that the media and politicians have also rushed to Tiktok, even though the Chinese ownership and the flood of misinformation are worrying. Seven of the presidential candidates have their own account. The big media are all there: both iltapäivälehts, Helsingin Sanomat, Yle and MTV.

Presidential candidate Pekka Haavisto's Tiktok channel on the phone screen.

Parliamentary elections after, it was investigated which party 15–29-year-old Tiktok users support. “We don't read Hesar, Yle and Image, but look at what's happening online, and soon the algorithm will direct us to Sebastian Tynkkynen's videos. If the party has skilled candidates or other employees, this can be of great benefit in the elections,” research professor Janne Tukiainen summed up the results in an interview with Apu magazine.

It turned out that 30 percent of young Finns who use Tiktok supported basic Finns – a significantly higher proportion than young people who are not on Tiktok. The difference was more than ten percentage points. The social media success of basic Finns makes other parties pale and reminds us of the pain point of traditional media: how to reach young people.

You would think that in this election, the editors would take Tiktok seriously.

Helsingin Sanomi has a subtitle on Tiktok called “valit haltuun”. But it is from last spring's parliamentary elections. The voting day for the presidential elections is less than a month away, but practically no information about them can be found at all. The same can be said about the public service Yleisradio.

MTV's news tries a little. There are clips of the candidates' speeches and a separate video about the elections. It does, however, focus on the president's remuneration, housing and amnesty. Ilta-Sanomat has remained in the starting brackets. There is one difficult video of the magazine's own exam.

Iltalehti is successful. The Quick Questions sections of the assessment exam for six candidates have all been uploaded to Tiktok. Four of them have been viewed more than half a million times.

Major some of Tiktok's presidential election content is uploaded there by non-campaigns or news media. The algorithm rolls them forward with some logic. For me, it offers a scene shared by the title from the Central Chamber of Commerce's election exam. In it, Pekka Haavisto asks Jussi Halla-aho what Halla-aho's childhood city of Tampere would have been like without work-based immigration.

The answer is naseva. The viewer sees that Haavisto is nervously listening to Halla-aho. The eyes are wide-eyed, the tongue licks the lips. However, Haavisto's body language conveying uncertainty is not true, but the gestures and expressions have been cut separately in the clip. You'll know that if you can dig up the original version on YouTube. About 34,000 viewers have done so. Instead, Tiktok's distorted version has been viewed well over half a million times.

The viewership figures show that there is interest in the elections. Still, with the exception of Iltalehti, no big media seems to think that Tiktok requires investing in the presidential election.

What will happen if the media does not reach a large part of the young voters in the next election or the one after that?

Is it worth trying though?

The author works as a leading advisor at the consulting house Miltton.