Column | Three persistent misunderstandings can lead to a bed bug epidemic in Finland as well

Many Finns have fundamental misconceptions about bed bugs. That’s why I fear that a lude epidemic may be waiting for us, writes Eliisa Aikkila, news producer of Helsingin Sanomat’s lifestyle department.

I’m traveling had to face a wall bug, i.e. a bed bug, numerous times. Knock on wood, I can say that until now I have avoided bringing them home.

My main weapon has been bottomless disgust. Someone might call my attitude hysterical, but in my case the tactic has been winning.

When I get to my accommodation, I check the bed base. If there are suspicious signs, I will ask for a new room. I don’t keep the bag on the floor next to the bed. When I get home, I freeze the luggage.

Such rubbish has been repeated recently by many others. Bed bugs took over coffee table conversations and social media feeds at the turn of the month, as Paris fashion weeks revealed the extent of the city’s smoldering bed bug problem.

Next year, the Summer Olympics will be held in Paris. Race tourists have been speculated spreading the head lice problem even wider if the city doesn’t get the cancer patients under control.

Finland was also worried about it for a while. While following the discussion, I noticed that many people have a completely wrong idea of ​​where bed bugs live and how they spread.

Frequent misunderstandings include at least the following:

If I avoid cheap accommodation and only stay in quality hotels, I don’t have to worry about it.

I clean my house well, so we can’t get bed bugs.

I didn’t get bitten while on vacation, so I have nothing to worry about.

Wrong, wrong, wrong.

Bed bugs are also found in five-star hotels, and general cleanliness is not enough to keep them away. If bed bugs spread into the apartment, they can inhabit even clean-looking structures and an expensive bed. The absence of bite marks is not proof, as not everyone’s skin reacts to bites with immediate bumps.

About my hysteria was useful during our group of friends’ trip abroad last year.

I was the only one of us who examined the seams of the mattresses and the bed bases with the flashlight of my cell phone. Bedbugs were found, and after half an hour of searching, we got a new room.

Reluctantly, the thought of bed bugs only started bothering my traveling companions when they were found. Without the bed check, we would have slept in our room blissfully unaware – and possibly carried home a few extra passengers in our suitcases.

If bed bugs settle in the house, you usually can’t get rid of them on your own. Bed bug control is often expensive and long process, which is also mentally heavy. Acquaintances with bedbugs have told me about the lingering sense of paranoia that persists even after the control has been completed.

If the passenger part of the population does not take the issue seriously enough but closes their eyes and avoids thinking about it, our already existing bed bug problem swells.

Cognoscenti remind us that prevention is much easier and cheaper than dealing with a situation that has exploded. Local lude epidemics already become expensive for housing associations, and the problem of bed bugs spreading from the neighbor is a completely different matter than freezing your own luggage.

That’s why you shouldn’t postpone the lude conversation: not in housing associations, but not on your dream vacation either.

The author is a news producer for HS’s lifestyle editorial.