Column | This year’s losers can be found in Afghanistan

Islamist The Taliban leads Afghanistan with oppression, but now the sage, who oscillates between oppression and freedom, struck an extreme position. The Taliban closed universities for women and schools for girls over the age of 12. Women’s movement and work were further restricted. It’s not even a matter of parks.

Women participating in the demonstrations have been abused and tortured, the human rights organization Amnesty reports.

Without women as doctors, nurses and midwives, Afghan women and girls are excluded from healthcare.

On Christmas Eve, the Taliban banned both local and foreign NGOs from employing female workers. The Taliban leadership is doing this despite knowing that international aid organizations are keeping millions of Afghans alive. According to UN estimates, about three quarters of the Afghan population is dependent on international aid.

Afghanistan supporting countries and international aid organizations have made their aid and funding conditional on the Taliban not oppressing women and girls. Now the organizations are starting to unwind their commitments.

Several aid organizations such as Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council, Christian Aid, International Rescue Committee and Care International are suspending their humanitarian programs because female employees are no longer able to work in the organizations. It is not only a matter of principle but also of practice, because getting help for women and girls in a country like Afghanistan requires female workers.

Afghanistan the humanitarian crisis deepens. The collapse can already be seen in Europe as a worsening refugee and migrant crisis.

For Western countries that supported Afghanistan until August 2021, the country’s current development is not a surprise, and it is also largely the cause of the West’s own mistakes. The operation in Afghanistan failed, also for Finland. The sudden departure from Afghanistan left power to the hard-line representatives of the Taliban.

Although the West left, Afghanistan remained completely dependent on Western aid. There are actors in the Taliban who understand this. Victory, however, has a line that will take Afghanistan towards complete isolation.

When the Taliban made humanitarian aid their game piece, the aid organizations also left. Hardline Taliban leaders have accepted it as the price of their ideology. For the West, helping Afghan women and girls is very difficult. It’s hard to find winners in 2022, but the women and girls of Afghanistan are this year’s losers.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.