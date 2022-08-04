Column | This way I got a hundred euros more per month and didn’t give up anything important

Electronic payment made it surprisingly easy to cut down on your own expenses.

If to find a note on the street, it gives an unreasonable joy: Free money! Let me buy a small-brewery beer! Some goodies to take home!

Saving on monthly expenses, on the other hand, is somehow very repulsive. It immediately comes to mind that there will be refusals: skinny oatmeal and platku lager from large breweries.

A year ago, however, I decided to grab myself by the neck. In the rush after the holiday, I went through all the expenses and cut out the unnecessary ones.

Job it seemed huge before starting, but once you got down to it, tracking your own expenses was surprisingly easy. Paying that has become electronic leaves a mark on everything.

Online bank account statements could be conveniently downloaded to Excel. When you have to run Excel every day at work anyway, it was very easy to see the weekly expenses of a few euros, which already accumulated several hundred in a year. (Some banks offer this as a convenient service.)

As a customer of the S group, you could see where your own food money has gone over the course of a year in the Omat ostot service. The most amazing thing was how many cherry tomatoes a person can eat in a year. (The K group offers a similar service.)

It was also important to change the expenses to the annual level. After that, changing small habits seemed reasonable.

Where from savings then formed?

For example, Wolt had become an order far too often for a cigarette. It was allowed to stay completely – after corona, you have to be able to walk to the restaurant. Hundreds a year.

The bank charged five euros a month for a payment card that I never use. Sixty euros a year.

When food expenses are the biggest money hole in a month, a couple of changes saved a lot. Cheaper cherry tomatoes and cheaper cheese meant saving tens of thousands per month.

Inflation in everyday purchases is an insidious phenomenon. Few people remember what individual things cost a year or even a week ago. However, an increase of a few ten cents can turn into a significant amount when repeated often.

Perhaps it would be a good idea to do an autumn cleaning of the digital wallet again. Certainly during the year I have managed to develop new streams again.

I’d rather use that hundred for something nice than let it evaporate.

The author is the director of journalistic development at HS.