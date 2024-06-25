Column | This summer’s discussion of racism is even darker

Column|When you follow the racism debate this summer, it becomes clear that the government’s theory and practice do not meet now.

This the second summer of the racism debate is even darker than last year.

Last summer, the prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) gathered its government together, when the chairman of Basic Finns came up for discussion Riikka Purran old blog commenting and becoming minister of economy Vilhelm Junnilan extreme right-wing connections. Junnila’s reign was historically short, and he was replaced Will Rydmanwho had previously been expelled from his group by the coalition.

Last fall, Orpo tried to make the discussion of racism fade with racism information. In a statement, the chairmen of the new board vowed zero tolerance for discrimination.

On Monday of this week, Orpo spoke again in parliament about racism. Orpo assured that racism is always to be condemned. As a person, he certainly thinks so, but as Prime Minister there seems to be flexibility in his attitude.

The debate about equality, equality and non-discrimination was sparked by the opposition because of the racist stabbings in Oulu. Before the true nature of the act came to light, Purra needed to connect the stabbing to street crime. The first stab was followed by another. Hatred of foreigners is also thought to be the motive.

Which the government has its own emphases. For Orpo’s government, they are the tightening of economic discipline and immigration.

The security political situation seems to give way to many policies that would not have been considered possible before – such as the conversion law that violates the constitution. The political exchanges between the coalition and basic Finns have broken the previous common understanding of what the rule of law, compliance with international agreements, equality, protection of minorities and media freedom mean. Or about how ministers use their power.

“ Every government has its own emphases.

The change in political culture can be seen in the border law project, Middle East policy, immigration restrictions, raising the Rwanda model and limiting the refugee quota for Christians. The list can be continued.

Basic Finns do not reveal what is done behind the scenes. For example, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio crafts his decisions in such a way that they cannot be elicited by requests for information. In that style, for example, the funding of non-governmental organizations that promote the equality of sexual and gender minorities and engage in global education, which basic Finns consider to be left-wing, has just been scrapped. The reason is not savings but ideology.

