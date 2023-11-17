Column | This is why almost every dinner with Chinese people ends up in a fight.

In China, respect and friendship are measured in actions. That’s why every Chinese person has a counter in their head, where gifts received from people are recorded, writes HS Vision columnist Mari Manninen.

My husband ran after a woman in a restaurant who had my husband’s credit card in her hand.

I, on the other hand, was jumping in front of the other woman with my arms outstretched like in a basketball game and trying to stop her from using her own credit card.

It wasn’t a robbery, but a traditional Chinese fight over who gets the honor of paying for dinner. Sure enough, the Hong Kong friends won and managed to pay the bill. We were in Hong Kong and the restaurant staff were on their side.

Since then I have learned to speak better Chinese. At the end of dinner, I comfortably go to the bathroom and pay the bill secretly. When my trick is later discovered, my Chinese friends protest loudly. However, I can see in their eyes that they are impressed by my cunning.

My trick proves that I really wanted to outlast my friends. So I value our friendship so much that I am ready to spend money on it.

in China respect and friendship are measured in actions. Smiles and compliments are nice, but what do they ultimately say? Good manners, kindness too. And about unreliability: a polite person does not reveal his true thoughts.

Each of my Chinese friendships have only deepened through action. I have brought a new client to my friend’s company. I have rushed my friend on a trip when his horrible father-in-law came to visit. I have helped Finland change.

However, my ability to help in China is limited. I don’t have a wide network of relationships here, through which I can find the most valuable things for my friends (or their friends), such as good places to study, jobs or boyfriends.

So I have served a lot of dinners. A Finn might think that I have bought friendships, but in China they don’t think so. With monetary actions, I show my friends their value in my eyes. I build trust that comes from reciprocal actions.

I asked a Chinese person to find me an interviewee from among his acquaintances. He said no one was found. I took her out to dinner. After that, he immediately found an interviewee.

Gifts are important in maintaining relationships. They are used to verify again and again that you are important and that we are apart.

Every Chinese person seems to have a counter in their head where all the gifts they have ever received from everyone have been stored. The calculator works like this:

My friend gave me a gift envelope of one thousand yuan when I got married five years ago. So at her wedding, I will give one thousand yuan. I received a bag of high-quality apples from my cousin as a New Year’s gift, so I’m taking him a bag of juicy oranges as a return gift.

In Western countries, people are surprised when Chinese tourists buy so many and such expensive things during their travels. They have no other choice. It would be rude to leave one of your relatives or friends without a spectacular fireplace.

of Hong Kong the dinner was accompanied by a special feature of Chinese hospitality. If someone visits a Chinese’s home, city or country, the Chinese consider it a matter of honor to pay for dinners, taxis and entrance tickets.

We were visiting Hong Kong, so our Hong Kong friends were especially hard-pressed to pay. This dinner was already the third in a row from their bag.

The next evening, I lied that my employer, Helsingin Sanomat, would provide dinner. That way I managed to use my credit card at least once.

A couple of weeks ago, my Finnish friend traveled in Northern China with a host who was from that region. During the trip of several days, the Finn managed to pay only once – one automatic coffee.

The Finn got really angry about the situation, but the Chinese host was adamant.

I consoled my friend that he will still get revenge when the Chinese friend arrives in Europe for a visit.

That revenge is going to be really expensive. I know that from experience. My friends from Hong Kong later visited Helsinki. I let them pay once.

Then I was able to splurge on my spending for a long time to get the credit card bill paid off. That’s what the Chinese do too: they offer, even if they can’t afford it.