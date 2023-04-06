Column | This is what HS Ytime is all about: Welcome to the experiences!

HS Ytimesä means the most impressive journalism in Finland. It makes you think and leaves a memory.

At Easter we are launching a completely new entity at Helsingin Sanomat. HS Ytimesä means Finland’s most impressive digital journalism. It contains stories on all topics: investigative stories and social analyses, in-depth interviews and correspondents’ reports from places the reader cannot otherwise reach.

Thought-provoking life stories and stories using the latest scientific knowledge. Dives into culture and nature.

Visual and interactive journalism, the likes of which has not been seen before.

Helsingin Sanomat has been doing one more spectacular story for years. Our stories have won international awards and brought about social change. For example Katja Kuokkanen investigative a story about a Mongolian nurse and the arbitrariness of the Immigration Office was awarded as story of the year in the Large Journalist Award competition.

In the core, it means in-depth stories that have been invested in very specifically. In addition to expert journalists and cameramen, a team of top storytelling professionals participates in making stories. Above all, it’s about uncompromising journalism and stories that deserve to be told. We also spend even more time and effort on carefully selected topics to give readers the most enjoyable experience possible.

We journalists, we no longer only compete with other magazines and media for readers’ time. TV series and podcasts, streaming and audiobook services offer opportunities to delve into the stories and see or hear something uplifting from everyday life.

I’ve started talking about experiencers alongside readers. At its best, the Yitmessä thing is an experience that leaves a memory and makes you think. It means the need to share the story, for example, with family members or friends: “Did you see this?”

From now on, Ytimesä stories appear daily on Helsingin Sanomat’s website, as part of HS’s subscription. You can also read them in the printed magazine, on the weekends we pick the best coverage of the stories.

I warmly recommend trying Ytimesä stuff with the HS mobile application. You can also always find them at hs.fi/yitemma. You can order the new Ytimesä newsletter from the same address.

Welcome aboard!

