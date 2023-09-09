Column | This is what a competent leader is – the Nordic model produces good results

I firmly believe in democratizing the role of the head coach. I want to be a leader who, together with others, creates the best possible conditions for success for the players, HS Urheilu’s columnist Tim Sparv writes.

Sparta In May, Prague won the Czech championship for the first time in ten years. In a motley operating environment such as football, of course many things contribute to success, but it is equally clear that the Nordic management style played a significant role in the success.

Tim Sparv

As a young coach like me, my own coaching philosophy is constantly evolving. It’s nowhere near finished, but certain pieces have already fallen into place. I firmly believe in democratizing the role of the head coach. I want to be a leader who, together with others, creates the best possible conditions for success for the players.

Directorship looks different in different parts of the world. In certain cultures, it is expected that the head coach decides everything. He has the answer to all questions. He knows best. Subordinates need to stay on their toes.

Of course, the leader has to lead, decide the direction, choose the operating style of the organization. However, it seems old-fashioned that he would not take advantage of the human resources around him.

Several of those sitting in our training center two floors above me are old acquaintances from when I played for FC Midtjylland in Denmark. In many ways, they are my role models. Similar working methods, similar professionalism and similar values ​​are really worth striving for.

One day when we were sitting in their study talking about football, one of them said:

“A coach must be good at cooperating with other people. Interpersonal skills and empathy are the cornerstones of the coaching profession.”

The head coach Brian Priske gives responsibility to colleagues and involves everyone in decision-making. Communication is open, and the views of others are treated with curiosity. When people feel included, they are more motivated to do everything a little better.

I believe that this inclusive management style has contributed to the success of the Czech big club.

Despite the huge time pressure, Sparta Prague has also invested time in creating relationships among the entire crowd. “The door is always open”, they say there.

I think that’s a great message.

When new coaches join the representative team, their contact surface with the rest of the club’s activities is often very small, but Priske and his partners have chosen a different path.

They sit down and talk about their experiences and thoughts about the academy. They act as mentors for me and the other coaches of the second team. They don’t only focus on the activities of the representative team, but the entire club, and that has brought people and teams a little closer. A light hierarchy has shaped our club’s view of leadership.

A big wallet, successful signings, uninjured key players, fitness, luck, etc. – last season Sparta Prague had them all. The club also had a head coach and other coaching staff who, due to their Nordic background, brought with them a new kind of leadership. Leadership that won gold. For me, it says above all that the Nordic model also works elsewhere.

