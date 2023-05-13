Column | This is no longer possible to live with, said the Russian leader

When Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine began, Finns went to libraries to understand what had happened.

In the year 1855 Tsar Alexander II of Russia inherited from his father Nicholas I a country in poor condition. Defeat was looming in the Crimean War, European countries had advanced in development.

Then Alexander said: “From now on, we can no longer live like this.”

Reforms had to be started. Serfdom was abolished, administration was developed and censorship was eased.

Aleksanteri’s words are mentioned in Mauno Koivisto’s book The idea of ​​Russia. It is one of the many Russian-themed works that I have applied to in recent months.

And I’m not the only one. I asked the Helmet libraries in the capital region how the war of aggression of Russia is reflected in reading habits.

Explanations and information are downright thirsty. There will be plenty of inquiries. There are currently almost 10,000 reservations for non-fiction books about Russia or Ukraine, more than double the number compared to the fall before the war. Fiction about Russia or Ukraine is also of interest.

The thirst for information has been answered by acquiring new works for the collections. The Institute of Education is doing its job.

“ If you don’t understand Russian, can you understand Russia?

When The American president speaks on television, many Finns understand not only the words but also the tones: the Texas businessman Bush is from a different country than the Chicago lawyer Obama.

In the case of Russian leaders, the tones disappear behind the language barrier. If you don’t understand the Russian language, can you understand Russia?

At least you can try. Russia is a strange country, but its history, religion, culture, geography, and good luck provide explanations for many twists and turns.

Belarusian writer Svetlana Aleksievich recorded the perceptive, gentle and self-critical thinking of Soviet citizens in her work The end of Soviet man.

Victory day? “We really won. But who? And why? A great victory did not make our country great.”

Communism? “Maybe it was a prison. But it was warmer for me to be in that prison.”

There have been terrible times and then even worse – and often only after that have the particularly bad times started.

Mauno Koiviston in addition to Alexander II, another reformer is mentioned in the work. After Mikhail Gorbachev had become General Secretary of the Communist Party, he traveled with Raisa to his dacha and found that even he, the supreme leader of the country, was being eavesdropped.

Then Gorbachev said: “From now on, we can no longer live like this.”

Reforms had to be started.

