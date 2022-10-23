Hey, coffee is bitter. Strange that you suddenly think that, because everyone knows that coffee is bitter, but I thought it anyway when I lost my smell and taste for days. I decided to consider it an interesting experience instead of an rrrámp and secretly I also thought something like ‘free weight loss’ because if you don’t taste anything, you don’t have to eat much and like almost all women I’m programmed to ‘ always good to lose weight’.

But that was miscalculation number 1. Because although I didn’t smell anything for days, no matter how many smelly and fragrant things I brought out, from ripe camembert to finely chopped rosemary, but because I always hoped to smell or taste something, I ate the things I was very interested in. Food is partly so tasty because you know it is so tasty. Macaroni in a spicy cheese sauce in the oven with tomato on top – isn’t that just delicious, full, creamy, salty, spicy, slippery, deliciously scandalous food?

I neither smelled nor tasted cheese, which didn’t stop me eating as if nothing had happened, that is, after just eating a normal portion, I pry off the crusts from the baking dish, those delicious crunchy crusts that always look like this. be extra spicy.

And why if you don’t taste anything anyway? Because you know it tastes good and because as an eater you tend to keep eating until you taste something. But also because you suddenly notice, really undergo, I mean, what structure does in food. I always hate that whining about ‘a crispy’ and ‘a crispy’ but that doesn’t mean that something crunchy or crispy is sometimes good. Only now did I notice how good.

Photo LauriPatterson



Not especially in the macaroni of course, the attraction there lies in the soft and full and in the contrast between the salty cheese and the fresh tomato. Because, and that was also a discovery, I did taste the basic flavors. Well, not very outspoken, but I could determine that something was sweet, sour, bitter or salty. Umami is more difficult, although small ripe tomatoes with their fresh sweet and sour taste were still worth eating. Old cheese, on the other hand, had become meaningless.

The coffee had nothing to offer except bitter, but the contrast with the now remarkably sweet foam of the oat milk was interesting again.

I made an aubergine dish with chickpeas and cumin (oh yes? was there cumin in it?) topped with a bit of date syrup and chopped walnuts. Yummy! The soft aubergine with the equally soft fried onion, the slightly floury chickpeas (yes, sorry, but you can’t avoid that as a basic taster), the crunchy walnut and the occasional hint of sweetness from the syrup made it worth it again and again. to grab a bite.

I don’t really know what I’m saying when I say it was good. Leek in a mild sauce tasted like nothing, but when I think about it, I still think: delicious. Perhaps because the memory associated with that particular mouthfeel and sight tells you that you like it. Maybe that would eventually disappear and then eating is especially fun if you eat spicy nuts or those small ripe tomatoes. Macaroni or fresh tuna really falls off when the memory no longer bothers you.

Jenever is only sharp (also that wonderfully soft old one). But the Grauburgunder with a very small tingling in it: delicious!