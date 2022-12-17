Is this another one of those moments where you think in two years’ time: it seemed like a turning point, but in hindsight it wasn’t? The Russian invasion of Ukraine, the rising prices, the energy crisis, the tensions between great powers, the tangible consequences of global warming – if there are drastic changes, such a thought quickly comes to mind. From now on everything is different. It won’t be the way it was. French President Macron said this summer: the time of plenty is over.

But such an expectation does not necessarily come true. Just look at our recent history. Some people envisioned a greener world after the corona crisis, one in which we would fly less. Didn’t work out. And were the changes after the financial crisis of 2008 and the euro crisis of 2010 really that big?

However, things did change after those crises. It is no longer necessary to keep a distance, yet we go to the office less often. After the financial crisis, people stopped believing ‘experts’. So maybe the change is different than we think in advance, but you can call it a turning point.

It is very human not to see what you are in the middle of. George Orwell wrote: “To see what is in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle.”

The question now is what is causing this energy and cost crisis. (I’d love to hear what you think; let me know at Twitter or LinkedIn.) At first glance you might think: little. After all, no deep economic contraction is predicted so far. Governments are partly cushioning the blow.

Yet I read concerned analyzes everywhere. We are in a polycrisis according to historian Adam Tooze: different shocks interact. The Great Disruption Gillian Tett it in the Financial Times. Tett doubts that the stable years we call ‘normal’ will return. This could become a time when price swings and shocks become more common, suggested Isabel Schnabel of the European Central Bank this summer.

‘Globalization is dead’ is what you hear in the chip industry, where the United States is blocking exports to China. ‘Deindustrialisation threatens Europe,’ you hear in Brussels. I don’t see any evidence of that yet. Scaring and lobbying for government aid are closely related, I think. But it is obvious that part of the industry will be hit here. Energy is cheaper outside Europe, there is a good chance that this will remain the case for years to come. Wind and solar energy cannot yet fill the gap left by Russian gas.

In the meantime, the Netherlands is coming up against all kinds of limits: scarce space, damaged nature (nitrogen), a lack of hands. Perhaps rampant scarcity is our new normal. The time of cheap is over. Energy is more expensive, just like hiring people.

That hurts, but it doesn’t just mean loss. Expensive production factors also provoke ingenuity: to produce more with less. Limits to what is possible stimulate creativity. And were that energy and all those hands really cheap? There was indeed a price paid somewhere. In the case of labor by poorly treated migrant workers and by people with poorly paid flexible contracts. With energy through the earth and the climate.

Marie Stellinga is an economist and political reporter. She writes about politics and economics here every week.

