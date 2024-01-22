It's been a lot of fun this season with Mathieu van der Poel in the cross-country, but during the women's competitions columnist Thijs Zonneveld is really on the edge of his seat. He calls the duels between Puck Pieterse and Fem van Empel a feast for the eyes. “Nice, that men's race at the World Cup, but the red carpet was rolled out for Mathieu van der Poel weeks ago.”
Thijs Zonneveld
Latest update:
20:58
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Column #Thijs #Zonneveld #real #fireworks #World #Cup #Fem #van #Empel #Puck #Pieterse #Mathieu #van #der #Poel
Leave a Reply