It's been a lot of fun this season with Mathieu van der Poel in the cross-country, but during the women's competitions columnist Thijs Zonneveld is really on the edge of his seat. He calls the duels between Puck Pieterse and Fem van Empel a feast for the eyes. “Nice, that men's race at the World Cup, but the red carpet was rolled out for Mathieu van der Poel weeks ago.”