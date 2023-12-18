Columnist Thijs Zonneveld sees that Tadej Pogacar is once again making no choices. The 25-year-old Slovenian will ride the Giro and the Tour. Not wise, Zonneveld thinks. “With so many races, it is a utopia that he will be good enough to beat a very fit Jonas Vingegaard in July.”
Thijs Zonneveld
Latest update:
19:03
