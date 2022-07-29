A scream rolled through the streets of Rosheim. It came out of her toes and echoed between the houses, where it will linger to the length of days. In fifty years’ time, the girl next door to the yellow house on the corner will silence her grandchildren and ask them to listen to the echo. ,,Here”, she will say, ,,here Marianne Vos won in the yellow jersey.”

There are 242 victories on Vos’s honors list. Including world titles, Olympic gold, classics and – if I counted correctly – 32 stages in the Giro. Not to mention her victories on the field and track. It’s that she’s never been on BMX’s or art bikes, otherwise her track record wouldn’t be as thick as the phone book of Shanghai, but that of all of China.