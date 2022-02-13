Gold short track players best prize for national coach Jeroen Otter: ‘This is what it’s all about’

All titles that Jeroen Otter won as a short track coach are nothing compared to the gold medal that the Orange women conquered today at the Olympic Games on the relay. ,,This is the most beautiful, because it is a team effort. I’ve had to wait for this since 1994,” said the national coach after the win of Suzanne Schulting, Selma Poutsma, Xandra Velzeboer and Yara van Kerkhof in the Capital Indoor Stadium.