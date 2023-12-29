Column | They now want to use the “Swedish model” to justify everything. At the same time, the overall picture of the neighboring country is blurred.

Sweden can be taken as Finland's comparison target. However, there will be problems if you try to adapt the political model of a neighboring country to another one without taking historical and cultural differences into account.

The room was filled with laughter. I was sitting in a lecture hall on the Stockholm University campus. Next to me were students from, for example, Canada, Bangladesh, China, the United States and Sweden.

I hadn't told them a joke, but that, according to Finns, Swedes are a conversational people. It made me laugh.

The Swedes imagine themselves to be the Nordic people. The international students seemed to agree. According to them, culture cannot get any quieter than this.

For Finns, the idea is of course quite strange. After all, Swedes talk constantly, preferably earnestly, anywhere and even to strangers, for example on the terrace of a cafe or on the bus.

When If you look at Finland and other Nordic countries from afar, for example from the United States, the view is quite uniform.

Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland all seem to follow the Nordic welfare state model, where the state guarantees citizens political and social rights. The market economy combines with social justice.

Also the culture, quiet, nurturing equality and somewhat inclined to melancholy, seems to unite all the Nordic countries when viewed from afar.

Countries the relations between them are of course sisterly. Pecking is part of it. You can be inspired by the successes of your neighbors and prepare yourself by looking at mistakes.

There is no denying the similarity, but if you look closely, the differences between cultures, shaped by history, are visible.

“ When the neighbor's example turns from advisory to dangerous, we talk about “the road”.

Sweden can be taken as Finland's comparison target. But problems arise if you try to adapt the political model of a neighboring country to another without taking historical and cultural differences into account. It's like putting the last piece of a puzzle into place, even though you know very well that the piece is from another game entirely.

Just now the model is taken in many places. The prime minister is modeled after Sweden and Denmark Petteri Orpon (kok) in the wage model reform planned by the government. With regard to subsidized temporary care leave for family care, the Swedish model and its costs are being investigated. According to the government program, the effectiveness of export promotion activities is evaluated in relation to the Swedish and Danish models.

When the neighbor's example turns from advisory to dangerous, we talk about “the road”. Finland is currently trying to avoid the “Swedish way”, which has led to an increase in gang crime. Sweden is on the other hand sought advice on the situation From the Danish model, where, for example, the punishments are tougher.

If only a part of the model is taken, the broader picture of the neighboring country can be forgotten.

For example, preventive work with children and young people has also been done for a long time in Denmark. As early as 1975, the country passed a law that enables the sharing of previously classified information between the police, schools and social services.

Building a similar model in Sweden would require changes to, for example, the country's data protection law. In terms of preventive work, it seems that the country should be able to go back in time.

Finland the government justifies many of its planned changes in the Nordic region. Orpo would like Finland to have “Nordic employment, Nordic labor markets and Nordic social security”, as he said at the summer meeting of the coalition characterized.

On Wednesday, December 13, the negotiations between employers and employees were interrupted without results. From the point of view of the wage earners, only the most desirable pieces from the government's point of view were taken from the Swedish and Danish model. The picture became a joke. The last piece of the puzzle didn't even fit into place.

The reason may be, for example, that Sweden's negotiation system is more flexible and decentralized than Finland's.

In the background, there may also be a feature characteristic of the Swedish discussion culture. When everyone has the opportunity to seriously justify their opinion, it also comes true when negotiating salaries.

Author start in January as HS's Scandinavia correspondent.