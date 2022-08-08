About Louise Fresco

The relationship between men and women has been inimitably articulated by writer and art critic John Berger: “Men look at women. Women watch themselves being looked at.The asymmetry referred to is the result of power relations: only the recent economic autonomy of women makes it possible for them to no longer judge themselves exclusively through the eyes of men. Yet the benchmark for men remains other men, while for women, men’s looks are for other women. Both look to the competition of their peers, but their assets differ. It is the classic story of men who affirm their status by the women they can get, and women who derive their status from their lust in the eyes of men.

Of course, the above is a generalization, but the pattern is not gone. Now that the dust of horror and indignation has settled, the question arises about the backgrounds of the behavior of a number of members of the Amsterdam student corps. It goes without saying that the terms used are degrading, hurtful and unacceptable. However, words carry many more meanings than just the literal ones. They say something about the object, but also about the subject, the speaker. What did the young fraternities say about themselves with their words?

At a first level, the statements appear to be adolescent provocations. Saying the worst thing you can think of to get your attention peers. Who knows, at the same time, you may rebel against your decent parents. Probably contradicts what the silent majority in their hearts really think about women they know.

These brash statements hide, I think, insecurity and even powerlessness. Young men don’t necessarily have it easy these days. Female students are on average more successful and disciplined. They are preferred in many places to gender balance to recover. They are demanding in what they expect from potential male partners. They must be smart, ambitious but also gentle and empathetic. Shouting insecurity by humiliating women into sexual objects fits in with this.

You can put another layer on top of it. Many women are also confused about their roles and attitudes towards men. Fifty years ago, Nancy Friday spoke to thousands of American women about their secret sexual desires. It was striking how often women fantasized about a subordinate role, as a slave, as a whore, forced into sadomasochistic acts. Friday explained that it is precisely fantasies that offer the opportunity to experience sexuality without having to acknowledge their own desires. “Force me, please!”, and such lyrics.

You can see similar patterns in History d’O and Fifty Shades of grey, both written by women. So it is not about literal desires, but about the desire for freedom of sexual expression. Which, at least in fantasy, and only there, can be unbridled and guiltless. Is men’s corporal bluster an expression of similarly repressed desires, perhaps not even for dominance, but for sexual and affective expression? Analogous to what Nancy Friday observed in women?

Terms like “whore” refer to more than the lust for sexual domination by unhinged young men. They follow from the complex tensions between men and women and between men and women themselves. Words hurt and yes, these words are unacceptable. At the same time, you can also ask yourself whether some resilience in society wouldn’t help to relativize this drunken talk to what it is: stupid, derogatory provocations based on deeper discomfort. Men look at women and society looks at them.