Column | There's only one way a twenties can get to drive a tank

The old tips about a brisk handshake and eye contact no longer seem to apply in the complicated job search of young people. Still, there is one method that can work.

I listened recently as an audiobook Saku Tuominen excellent Don't you know who I am? biography (Otava, 2023). The book consists of cool and memorable stories, of which one in particular has stuck in my mind.

In a short story, Tuominen tells about a situation where he was asked to give a lecture to ten-year-olds about dreaming. The boys' teacher had been worried that they weren't dreaming enough.

Tuominen started his presentation with a (slightly uncle-like) question:

“Well, guys, how are you, are there any dreams?”

The expected silence fell over the class. None of the teenagers answered, but Tuominen sneered: someone has to answer so that we can move on.

Finally, one took courage. He said he would like to be able to drive a tank.

The other students burst out laughing at the surprising dream. Tuominen silenced the others and praised the dream as first class.

When Tuominen asked what the defendant had done to achieve his dream, it appeared that he had done nothing. It soon came to the conclusion that the only way to achieve such a great dream was to call the Defense Forces and ask if you could drive a tank.

A month later, Tuominen says that he received a touching phone call from a young man: “Guess what, I got on board!”

“ No wonder if dreaming feels awkward.

HS is made the news in recent days about the difficulty of young people's job search.

The old tips about quick handshakes and eye contact no longer seem to apply when companies have outsourced their recruitment to faceless and complicated application processes.

For example, in order to get a job at the cinema theater Finnkino, you have to beat up to 800 competitors in a four-step process, which includes sending an application letter and curriculum vitae, answering video questions, a personal phone interview and finally a group interview.

No wonder if dreaming feels awkward. The world has become more complicated.

Still it makes me think that Saku Tuominen's thinking still has a bad edge. Most of the time, the only way to achieve things is to try, ask and try. Otherwise, you can at least be sure that the company will not achieve anything.

In his book, Tuominen says that after the ten-year-old had achieved his dream of riding a tank in the Defense Forces, he still had another question.

“Does the same approach work with fighter jets as well?”

“Just let it go,” Tuominen encouraged.

The author is a news producer for HS's urban editorial.