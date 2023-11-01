Column | There’s an old political adage: fear in retirement is the beginning of wisdom

“I have paid my own occupational pension” is a persistent myth.

from Vantaa pensioner Jorma Turunen hoped in Helsingin Sanomat’s opinion column (HS 29.10.), that no more tax would be levied on pensions than is currently the case. The Greens have proposed tightening the taxation of pensions. Turunen replied that he had a long career in working life and that he had paid his occupational pension contributions. That is, his future occupational pension.

It was difficult to determine from Turunen’s text whether the locative form of the word pension was partitive. If it was, he was right, if it wasn’t, he was wrong. The partitive is a pronoun that expresses partiality and answers the question “what”, “who”.

Turunen has paid his pension. True. But he has not paid his pension in full. “I have paid my pension myself” is an incorrect and common interpretation. When current pensioners started their working careers, pension payments were much lower than they are now. Payments rose to a level that would support the system only in the late 1990s, and investment returns even later.

Employment pension nostava gets the main part of his pension money from companies, those still in the labor market and from investment income. For example, a person born in 1940 will receive more than five times the amount of money in retirement compared to what he paid into the system.

Journalists who write about pensions know that if they try to correct wrong information, the reception is angry. In addition to the partitive, the interpretation is complicated by work ethic and other morals. If you give the right information, it will be a reference to the fact that the person receiving an occupational pension enjoys social security. Or at least get help from others. Such a thing does not suit the Finn’s mood.

“ A truth-teller is neither loved nor voted for.

The incorrect interpretation becomes a factor affecting society because it leads to the perception that occupational pensions cannot be touched without the pension recipient’s permission. It’s my money!

When the greens made their presentation, the other parties staggered. Politics does not want to challenge the people who go to the urn most diligently and does not want to explode the myth that caress them. A truth-teller is neither loved nor voted for. It’s more comfortable to direct the conversation to morality: pensioners have earned their pensions – that is, morally. Of course it is.

The pension system is about to be reformed. The purpose is to look for more investment returns and build a stabilization mechanism. It would prevent an increase in occupational pension payments if the pension system were to become unbalanced. The mechanism would automatically slow down the growth of occupational pensions or even cut pensions.

The strong myth of occupational pensions and the fear of politics form such a fierce symbiosis that perhaps it really makes sense to transfer responsibility for the crisis from the crown jewel of public finances to automatons and algorithms.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.