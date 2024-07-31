Column | There would be lessons to be learned from Olympic judo in hockey and in life in general

Column|In the hardest contact sports, competitors do not succumb to violence against the rules. After the match, the judokas hug their opponent more warmly, the harder the struggle behind them.

“Me I’ll kill you.” So judoka Martti Puumalainen told thinking when he enters the match on Friday.

According to the reader who commented on the interview, it is vulgar and does not show respect for the opponent. I dare to disagree. A killer attitude is essential if you want to win in martial arts.

The stakes in the Olympics are higher than in any other competition. Victory is so coveted, glory so great, and the shame of failure so public. That’s why the fight is even more animalistic than in the annual World Cup. The extreme charge can be seen all the way to the home sofa from every athlete walking to the medal match.

It also hurts in fierce fights. At least one elbow has been dislocated in the Paris Olympic judo so far, many faces have been rubbed, broken, and joints twisted. Denis Vierun fingers almost sank Luukas Sahan to the eye. However, dents are caused by accident.

Anywhere you don’t see the same in martial arts as you do in the hockey rink. Judokas and wrestlers don’t start punching each other in the face in the middle of a match. Boxers do not kick their opponent in the shins in passing.

The contestants don’t lose your temperas hockey fights and forbidden tackles are often justified.

Violence against the rules does not result from the excitement of athletes who want to win in hard contact, but from the culture that the sports management, coaches, players and the public build together.

In Judo’s code, intentional injury is frowned upon, and even verbally calling a referee is against etiquette.

In Paris, it was unexpectedly broken by an 18-year-old from Sweden Tara Babulfath, who fought for bronze, the first Olympic judo medal in Sweden’s history. Babulfath lost his way to the finals of the match when he received a decisive warning for an illegal grip release. Enraged by the warning, he began to lecture the referee on the mat. The 48-kilogram teenager even grabbed the large judge by the arm to make him listen.

“ Defeat is not necessarily a shame.

The judges decided at that moment to look past the unprecedented behavior on the basis that the contestant was young and immature. He could have been given a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct, but then he wouldn’t have made it to the next match, which was the bronze medal match at the Olympics. That would have been a huge punishment.

The judges’ commission now has to discuss how the line will be drawn in the future. Hardly, however, happily. Coaches who scream uncontrollably are also thrown out of top-level competitions these days.

When the excitement is triggered, the emotions of the athletes thrill the audience as well. Both the winners and the defeated sometimes cry after the matches are over. The winners thank and hug their opponent more warmly, the harder the struggle was.

The pain of defeat was heard by all, when the gold medalist of the Tokyo Olympics, who had dominated Japan for a long time and gloriously Uta Abe was eliminated from the competition already in the second round. Abe cried his disappointment out loud, and his legs didn’t want to carry him out of the hall. The audience gave support to a broken Abe by standing clapping and shouting his name.

On the same day, Luukas Saha became the president of Hali From Alexander Stubb when he was eliminated from the next round despite a great match.

There could be lessons to be learned from all of this for the rest of life as well. Defeat is not necessarily a shame, and even a loser can be a hero. You don’t have to accept rudeness even in a tough confrontation. It’s good to respect each other, even if someone else’s victory is directly out of your own way. It is possible when you play by the rules.

An example from Paris is still available. Worth a look.

