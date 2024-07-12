Column | There was no art uproar about the statues of women running after Marshal Mannerheim, and that’s fine

Column|There has often been friction in the encounters between contemporary art and Marski. In the 1990s, the world’s books got confused when the fence of Kiasma’s construction site was supposed to be painted pink.

I had to just recently in Helsinki, unexpectedly in the sphere of influence of art. I went to enjoy a cup of coffee on the terrace of Kiasma, the museum of contemporary art, next to Mannerheim riding a horse, when a brand new work of art caught my eye.

There were about a dozen statues in the water pool, figures of women and children, who were frolicking. Water poured profusely from their eye sockets. The sight was almost rough.

I relied on the global information network favored by today’s youth. From there survivedthat it is a Danish artist By Nina Beier work.

Danish artist Nina Beier’s work Women & Children is permanently in the Kiasma pool in Helsinki.

I began to wonder if the work of rape had been placed near Marski, to provoke, to provoke: Mannerheim is riding proudly, and women and children are crying behind him. It is difficult to avoid the consensus.

However, the artist doesn’t seem to really know who the Marshal of Finland is Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim was

“Because I didn’t grow up Finnish, for me the statue simply represents a man on horseback,” Beier had told HS.

Is it’s interesting that no art uproar has arisen from the cryers. If only the pile had the classic ingredients for getting drunk.

The combination of marski and art has been known to heat up emotions. Over the years, many Finnish artists have taken the easy way out and sought attention by smearing Mannerheim with one of their works.

In the 1990s, Marski and contemporary art ended up on a collision course. That’s when Kiasma was designed and built. The project was fought over with devotion, partly because of the “man on horseback”.

Sculptor Aimo Tukiainen The Mannerheim statue had been completed in 1960, and Marski was proposed to be transferred to the architect Steven Hollin planned by Kiasma. That’s where the storm started.

“ A lone rider doesn’t take a moment.

Ilta-Sanomat organized a hotline in May 1994, where people could call their opinions. The Internet had not yet become widespread, so the public’s anger was mapped over the phone. There were more than 2,000 callers.

“Marski has done more for Finland than all of these contemporary artists put together,” snapped a disgruntled citizen.

Author Jari Tervo suggested in his Ilta-Sanomie column that a circle with a radius of ten kilometers be drawn with Marski as the center, within which the building stock would be destroyed and the roads closed. Thus, Marski should be in peace. Töölönlahtik would also be filled with cement to repel the birds, so that they wouldn’t be able to bump into the statue.

Since we’re still living in a very serious time, I’ll say just to be sure that Tervo wasn’t necessarily serious.

In 1996 Kiasma started to be built, and a competition was organized to revive the construction site fence. It was won by a student from the Academy of Fine Arts Nanne Prauda.

The 25-year-old Prauda’s idea was to brighten up the cityscape. The thought popped into his head on a gray sleet day in March when he looked out of the bus window on Mannerheimintie.

“That should be painted pink,” Prauda says she thought.

As if by introduction, it happened that after walking to Yrjönkatu, Prauda saw an announcement about a fencing competition on the wall of the Academy of Fine Arts.

So the proposal for a pink plywood fence won, and in the summer of 1996 it was the turn of implementation.

The fence at the Kiasma construction site was painted in the summer of 1996.

Except not for Marski. The pink color gave off a strong halo, so the authorities ordered that the fence on the edge of Mannerheimintie should be gray.

“In the Ministry of Education, it is believed that the equestrian statue has strong emotional and artistic values, which could have been offended by the gaudy color,” HS said.

Nanne Prauda currently lives abroad. He recalls the incident with amusement on the one hand, and disbelief on the other.

“In hindsight, the most incredible thing is the censorship,” says Prauda.

Such was life in Finland in the 1990s. Perhaps the position of the lone rider is so stable these days and his merits are so recognized that he doesn’t give a second thought.

The author is HS’s foreign editor.