Column | There was an uproar over the intention to move

In Oulu, the university is waiting for new proposals from the city for the location of the central campus.

Oin ulu, the university board has not given up. It is still of the opinion that the university campus should be moved from the suburb of Linnanmaa to the center of Oulu.

When the matter first came up four years ago, there was an outcry. Opponents gathered the Pro Linnanmaa movement and organized demonstrations. The plans to move were shelved in the city council – for a while.

Now the wheel is turning again. The university is currently waiting for new proposals from the city for the location of the central campus. The results of the investigation that started in the fall will be available soon.

The reason behind the move is the growing competition for students and employees in big cities. In this race, mental images are decisive, and the center of a big city humming with its silence is not attractive.

The same the problem is solved everywhere. In Helsinki, a new council initiative calls for more apartments in the city center to combat desertification. The matter will be discussed in the city council in mid-January.

Traditionally, increasing the number of residents in the city center has been treated with caution in Helsinki, and the desire was to keep the city center as a concentration of offices and services, but now the direction may change.

You can no longer think traditionally in urban planning – neither in Helsinki, Oulu nor elsewhere. Life has already moved to the internet, which makes attracting people to the streets and shops only ever more difficult.

Tampere was by far the most attractive city in the recent Migration Willingness in Finland study. According to the survey, in the situation of moving, people think about finding an apartment, the comfort of the living area and the flow of basic everyday life.

A student's basic everyday life runs smoothly when the services of social life are close enough.

Rector of the University of Oulu Jouko Niinimäki outlined the future location of the university in an interview with Kaleva as follows: “Everything must be within easy walking distance. If you have to take a bus, then the requirements are not met.”

In urban planning emotions easily run away because financial interests are always at stake. In the change, it is suspected that someone will benefit and wrap those in their pocket, while the other remains at a loss.

A long transition time calms the commotion. When the university in Oulu started the second round with its intention to move, it emphasized right from the start that a moving van is not going to be ordered right away. According to the government's policy, the transition period is 25 years.

A lively city center is worth aiming for. In the race for young immigrants, it seems to carry the longest.

